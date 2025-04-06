I'm impressed by the Nintendo Switch 2 — but here's why I'm not buying one until 2026

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the biggest console announcement in years, and it absolutely nailed the landing.

A whole batch of newly upgraded features? Check. A plan for Switch 2 pre-orders? You know it. A showcase of all the upcoming Switch 2 games heading to the console? That alone got me hyped. Well, to a certain extent.

SWITCH 2: Hands-On Gameplay, Big Display, New Joy-Cons! - YouTube Watch On

I was ready to throw my money at the Switch 2 when Nintendo revealed its bigger 7.9-inch display with a 120Hz in handheld and 4K resolution while in docked mode. Even the new Joy-Cons with mouse-like features could offer oodles of fun, especially in first-person shooters. And, Trump tariffs aside, I'll even give its $449 price tag a break (those are some pricey games, though)

But when I saw the lineup of Switch 2 launch games, along with other heavy hitters like Donkey Kong Banaza and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond coming down the line, I decided I would keep my money right in my pocket. Why? Well, there are many games here that I've already seen and played before.

Don't get me wrong; I'm mightily impressed with the Switch 2, and I'm all for portable gaming these days. Right now, though, I'm not sure if an all-new console for all the games set to arrive on Nintendo's next-gen handheld is needed.

More first-party games, please

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Look, I can't wait to get my hands on Mario Kart World, and it's quite easily the best launch title the Switch 2 could get. In case you're not in the know, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch is Nintendo's best-selling game of all time, as per Nintendo's financial report, and there's very good reason for that.

Right, that's one launch title, so how about the rest? There's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its sequel Tears of the Kingdom as “Nintendo Switch 2 Editions,” but they've already been around for a while. The recent (and fantastic) Split Fiction, which is already making the rounds. Oh, and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, but that's had its heyday, too.

I'm seeing a lot of Switch 2 ports and remasters here, but hardly anything new. There is Deltarune, bringing newly released Chapters 3 and 4, which will be exciting to many, but that will also be available on other platforms.

Sure, there are other exicting launches, like Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Hogwarts Legacy and more. But these games have been making the rounds on multiple platforms for years, and I'm betting these are games many have already played.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

That all said, I'm thrilled to see these high-profile titles make their way to Nintendo's ecosystem, as Switch owners — especially those who don't game on other platforms — will surely be delighted to play them if they opt for a Switch 2 upgrade.

I mean, Cyberpunk 2077 on the go? That's an amazing feat, even though it's already been done on PC gaming handhelds and yes, there's even Cyberpunk on iPad Pro.

Since I've played these games throughout the year on various systems, these aren't at the top of my list of games I need to get a Switch 2 for. So, will I spend $449 to just play Mario Kart World once it launches? I doubt it.

I know, I know; Donkey Kong Bananza will be coming out a month later, and that's sure to be a treat on par with a Mario 3D game, and even Drag X Drive looks like a blast. There's also Metroid Prime 4 to look forward to, but that's coming to the original Switch, and likely where I'll play it.

In the grand scheme of it all, there aren't enough new, first-party titles or the like to coax me into buying a Nintendo Switch 2 straight away, or even at any point this year, as much as I would like to grab it.

A slight downgrade?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Despite many ports of games we know and adore making their way onto the console, if anything, the Nintendo Switch 2's selection of titles is on point. Having Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Yakuza 0 Director's Cut and even Hades 2 coming is brilliant.

But it's clear these will be stripped-down versions of their other console or PC counterparts. With the Switch 2's custom Nvidia SoC, along with it running at 120 frames per second (fps) at 1080p in handheld at 60 fps at 4K while in docked mode, it's sure to run many games well. But unlikely at the standard that many may be used to.

I will point out that while we've had PC handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED (from $549) and MSI Claw 8 AI+ ($899) bring demanding PC games to portable devices, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered, these are pricier machines compared to the Switch 2. And that price gap counts.

However, games can already run well on PC handhelds, and while the Switch 2 will have the same type of games optimized for the console, they may not look or run as well as its competition.

That said, there is hope. Our own Anthony Spadafora got a chance to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2, and while clunky, he thought it ran well. Plus, The Washington Post's Gene Park thought it ran better than on Steam Deck. Already, that's off to a good start.

i can confirm the switch 2 cyberpunk build is indeed a 7 week old build and it runs really well. better than steam deck and i know because ive played a ton of cyberpunk on steam deck https://t.co/D1Tzk4WfqsApril 3, 2025

The problem is, Cyberpunk 2077, along with Elden Ring and other ports, have already been played by many on more demanding platforms — including myself. Playing them again while on the move? Fantastic, but going to a lesser version of a game may not garner the same joy, especially if you'll havr to pay full price for them once again on the Switch 2.

Of course, this isn't a dig at anyone who would want to play these amazing titles again, or for the first time, on a handheld device. Plus, this is only the first batch of titles, as we'll aslo be getting Borderlands 4 soon enough, which will (hopefully) be a blast on the Switch 2.

Will a Switch 2 OLED be worth the wait?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's hardly out of the question that there may be a Nintendo Switch 2 OLED coming down the line, seeing as the Nintendo Switch OLED released four years after the original Switch.

If patterns repeat themselves, the same may happen with the Switch 2. At this point, there would be a whole bunch of new first-party and third-party titles that the Switch 2 could take advantage of. And with an OLED display, along with other smaller, useful upgrades, a Switch 2 OLED may be more than worth the wait.

Although, four years is a dreadfully long time, and a Switch 2 OLED will cost more than a regular Switch 2. To put that into perspective, the Switch's launch price started at $299 / £279, while the Switch OLED came in at $350 / £309. Not a whole lot more expensive, but enough.

Looking at the Switch 2, which retails at $449 / £395, an OLED model may cost around $500 / £450. But with inflation rising prices on, well, everything, that gap could be far more.

Of course, there's no word of a Nitnendo Switch 2 OLED model coming anytime soon. But, hypothetically, if you're a patient type of gamer, you bet there will be a bigger backlog of Switch 2 games to experience compared to what's on offer at launch — all on a gorgeous OLED display.

Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With more time in the oven, along with more chances for Nintendo to announce a larger selection of brand-new titles, the Switch 2 would be far more worth it down the line for me. And for many others, I suspect.

While waiting for a possible Switch 2 OLED may be a tad too long, esepcially as the Switch 2 is only just coming out, saving and counting pennies is as important as ever these days, and without a varied list of first-party games or other fresh titles coming out (for now), I doubt I would get as much out of a Switch 2 now as I would down the line.

I mean, with The DuskBloods (I'm pretty much counting it as Bloodborne 2 at this point) coming in 2026, that's already prime time for me to get the ball rolling on getting one. There was a lot to be impressed about in our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on, but a few more titles will help it truly shine.