Nintendo Switch 2 release date and big announcement just tipped — what you need to know

Nintendo has been fairly tight-lipped about the Nintendo Switch sequel outside of confirming that 1) the console is coming and 2) the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released before the end of March 2025.

Still, people want to know when exactly we can expect to see the Switch successor, and a new leak from CentroLeaks on X (via ScreenRant) claims that Nintendo will officially reveal the Switch 2 in January next year with a release in March.

This is just hearsay, but it does align with previous launch leaks. CentroLeaks is typically a leaker of Pokémon information, and the leak doesn't come from them. Instead it comes from what they claim is a reliable Weibo poster who has leaked "pretty much everything" regarding the last Nintendo Direct.

It's a web of leaks purportedly by sources that are regarded as generally correct. As a reminder, take leaks with a huge grain of salt. A two-month cycle between release and announcement would be surprising for Nintendo. The original Switch was announced in October of 2016 before launching in March 2017. Previous Nintendo consoles followed similar timelines. It's not impossible, but it would be unprecedented.

In the meantime, we know that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible with games from the Switch. We expect it will have an OLED display and potentially two processors, one in the handheld console and one in the docking station.

The Joy-Cons are supposed to be getting a redesign including a magnetic attachment and larger size.

We'll know more when Nintendo officially announces the console, potentially in January, but definitely before the end of March next year.

