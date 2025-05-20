Target tipped for huge Nintendo Switch 2 restock on launch day — but there’s a catch

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders kicked off last month (after an unexpected delay), and the hybrid console is on course to be one of the year’s hottest tech items.

Getting hold of a Switch 2 pre-order has proven tricky with all major retailers selling out of inventory in minutes, and only sporadic restocks for those who missed out in the initial wave. However, all hope is not lost, as Target may be gearing up to offer a huge restock at launch.

According to Jake Randall, a very reliable (and extremely friendly) stock tracker, Target will hold a Nintendo Switch 2 restock on launch day, June 5.

Randall claims this restock is “100% guaranteed,” and while the YouTuber has a strong track record of reliable information, until Target itself confirms, I would advise a degree of caution. Nevertheless, Randall’s tip-off is certainly not one to be ignored.

Per Randall’s reporting, Target will offer stock of the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 console for $449 and the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle for $499 on launch day.

I recommend opting for the Mario Kart World bundle, as you’re getting a Switch 2 console alongside the most high-profile launch game, and saving $30 compared to purchasing the hardware and software separately.

Switch 2 Launch Day Target Orders are In Person Only - CONFIRMED! - YouTube Watch On

Target’s next Switch 2 restock will be in-store only

One of the key pieces of information Randall offers about this Target restock is that it will be in-store only. There will be no opportunities to purchase the Switch 2 online from Target on launch day. However, Randall does suggest that Target may restock online on Friday, June 6.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This won’t be a midnight restock either. According to Randall’s sources within the retailer, this Target in-store restock will begin at local opening hours rather than in the early hours of the morning.

Randall suggests that each Target store will have between 40 and 60 units, with a roughly 50/50 split between the standalone Switch 2 console and the Mario Kart World Bundle.

However, he does note that “some stores will have more, some will have less,” so your mileage is likely to vary based on your nearest Target location.

Assuming this restock does come to fruition, and again based on Randall’s track record of accurate information, I’d certainly be confident in suggesting it will, the odds are you’ll want to arrive at your nearest Target store well in advance of opening time on launch day.

The Switch 2 is going to be one of the best-selling tech items of 2025 (maybe the best-selling tech item, full stop), so gamers (and unfortunately, probably some resellers) are likely to flock to Target locations on June 5 in the hopes of getting their hands on a console.

Fortunately, Target will not be the only game in town on Switch 2 launch day. GameStop and Best Buy will also be restocking Switch 2, though these will require you to miss some sleep, as both retailers are holding midnight launches.

If you don’t happen to have a Target, Best Buy or GameStop near you, or you just prefer to do your shopping online, we’re tracking all things Switch 2 pre-orders in our dedicated Switch 2 live blog. Follow along for the latest updates across retailers and up-to-the-minute restock alerts.