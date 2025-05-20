Samsung reportedly pushing Nintendo to release Switch 2 OLED — what we know
That OLED Switch 2 you were dreaming of could become a reality
If you ask a bunch of people what the most disappointing thing about the Nintendo Switch 2 is, at least one of them will mention the LCD display.
There's no OLED to be found here, and while frustrating for some, it's not all that surprising considering how expensive the Switch 2 already is. But this could change in the future.
According to Bloomberg, Samsung has already started pushing to use its OLED panels in a future version of the Switch 2. While that doesn't mean an OLED Switch 2 is confirmed just yet, the fact that one of Nintendo's key hardware partners is pushing for an OLED model could be good news.
Samsung isn't just turning round to Nintendo and saying, "hey, you should make an OLED Switch 2 and we just so happen to provide a panel." Samsung is a key supplier of hardware for both Switch consoles — and also provided the OLED display panels used in the Nintendo Switch OLED.
So while the company does have a vested interest in there being a Switch 2 OLED, that pressure is probably a good thing. Especially considering how well-received the Switch OLED was, thanks to the improved display tech.
Though I wouldn't expect to see Switch 2 OLED for another couple of years at least.
Nintendo and Samsung have a new and improved relationship
Nintendo has also reportedly signed a deal with Samsung to help make chips for the Switch 2.
While Switch 1 chips were manufactured by TSMC, Bloomberg claims that Nintendo switched to Samsung because its manufacturing systems were better optimized to build the custom Nvidia chipset that powers the Switch 2.
That deal apparently came about so that Nintendo could ramp up production in the wake of the Switch 2's popularity. Nintendo hopes to sell 20 million units by March 2026, and ramping up production to ensure supply matches demand is the best way to do that. It should also mean that finding a Switch 2 should get a lot easier later in the year.
We can't predict how long it might take for the ramped-up production to mean more units on store shelves, though. So be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live blog to find out which retailers have stock, and when more might be arriving.
