Nintendo just made it easier to pre-order the Switch 2 — but only in the UK for now
No more invites. But you will still need Switch Online
If you're based in the U.K., and have been struggling to find a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, then you are in luck. Nintendo is about to make it slightly easier to reserve the upcoming console ahead of the June 5 release date — but there is a slight catch involved.
Nintendo has opened up its own Switch 2 pre-orders for U.K. buyers, and has dropped that pesky invite-only system that was in place before.
But this doesn't mean pre-orders are open to everyone. You still need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to be eligible.
What you need to get your Switch 2
The good news is that there doesn't seem to be any time requirements involved. In the past Nintendo wouldn't let you pre-order a Switch 2 directly unless you had an active 12-month Switch online subscription. But as Eurogamer points out, you can still get a pre-order in with a valid 3-month subscription instead.
One of those will set you back £7 at Amazon. While that's not ideal for those of you that don't care about Switch Online, it does mean you're able to secure a pre-order from Nintendo without an invite. And since you've paid for it, you can still sample everything Switch Online has to offer.
Stock may still be an issue
Looking at the U.K. My Nintendo Store as I write this, and picking up a Switch 2 might not be quite so easy. Both the base Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World bundle are out of stock, which means you might have to wait for another restock to pick up the console.
Meanwhile, all the other retailers will happily sell you the console without forcing any kind of subscription on you first. So be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live blog for all the latest updates on which retailers actually have stock.
What does this mean for the U.S.?
As for those of you in the U.S., Nintendo is expected to send out Switch 2 pre-order invites at some point later today (May 8). However, unlike the U.K. readers, you'll still need a valid 12-month Switch Online subscription before you can pre-order the console.
While we hope Nintendo will eventually scrap the invite system for Switch 2 pre-orders in the U.S., that isn't happening yet. In fact, Switch 2 pre-orders haven't actually started yet, so we may have to wait a few weeks to see what Nintendo does.
So if you're hoping to pick up the console from Nintendo, make sure you are prepared with both a valid subscription ($20 at Amazon), and know all about how to secure your invite for the My Nintendo Store.
