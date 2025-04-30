Major Nintendo Switch update sets the stage for Switch 2 — adding Virtual Game Cards, GameShare and system transfer

Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon with the next-gen console set to launch in just a little over a month, and the latest system update for the original Switch is setting the stage for the upcoming hybrid device.

The Big N has just released Nintendo Switch V20.0.0 update and it adds several new features with the Switch 2 in mind. These include the new Virtual Game Cards system, which was revealed during the Switch 2 Direct event, as well as GameShare and a more convenient way to transfer your data from the first-gen Switch to the upcoming Switch 2.

There are also a few smaller tweaks, like the Nintendo eShop home screen icon being refreshed and a selection of updated user icons, but the focus here is on the three major additions listed above.

Let’s break them down and explore how they’ll work with both Switch 1 and Switch 2.

Virtual Game Cards

Virtual Game Cards were demoed during the recent Switch 2 Direct, and are essentially a new way of sharing digital games that aims to replicate the convenience of loaning a physical Switch game card to a friend or family member.

Your digital games are now presented as “Virtual Game Cards” which can be “loaded” and “ejected” as needed. If you want to share with another Switch console, you can transfer these virtual cards over (naturally, you’ll need an internet connection). Once loaned out, you won’t have access to the game card anymore and won’t be able to play on your Switch.

To restore access to your games, you can take the game back whenever you desire, or the process will happen automatically after two weeks. It seems a novel system, though in classic Nintendo fashion, it does appear just a tad over-engineered.

Accounting for people with multiple systems, Nintendo has added Online License Settings, which, when turned on, allows you to play downloaded games and DLC even without the relevant virtual game card loaded up. But you will need to be connected to the internet at all times to play.

GameShare

GameShare is fairly self-explanatory; it allows you to temporarily share software with other nearby Switch systems so you can play together in supported titles. The Nintendo DS had a similar feature, and I lost countless youthful hours playing Mario Kart with friends this way.

As the process must be started by a Switch 2, the feature isn’t fully functional yet. It’s not possible to GameShare between, for example, a Switch OLED and a Switch Lite. You’ll need a Switch 2 to initiate GameShare. But at least the feature will be ready for launch on June 5.

System transfer

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Perhaps the most useful new feature in this system update is the new system transfer abilities. Located in Switch 1’s System Settings, you can now upload your system transfer data to a dedicated server, which can then be retrieved on the Nintendo Switch 2 starting next month.

This is great news for anybody who won’t have access to their current Switch and the Switch 2 simultaneously. For example, for those who opt to trade in their Switch to partially cover the cost of a Switch 2. However, the downside is that the process will restore your console to factory settings. So, only begin the transfer when you’re ready to part with your Switch 1.

Your Switch system data will be held on Nintendo’s cloud servers for one year.