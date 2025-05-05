Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders — how to get an invite at My Nintendo Store

We all want to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. Unfortunately, it's not as simple as going to your favorite retailer and adding one to your cart. The demand for the console has vastly exceeded the supply.

Nintendo will offer some pre-orders directly, but there are some requirements you must meet — and even then, you'll only have a chance to get one based on luck. They'll start on May 8 for those who have registered interest and meet all of Nintendo's requirements (don't worry, they're not too extreme).

How to get a chance to pre-order a Switch 2 through Nintendo

If you're looking to get a Switch 2 from Nintendo, you'll first need to head to the company's How to buy Nintendo Switch 2 page. The top of the page has links to some of the most popular U.S. retailers, but your chances of getting one from any of them are slim.

Towards the bottom of the page, you can register your interest in pre-ordering a console. You must log in with your Nintendo account and select whether you want to pre-order the Mario Kart bundle or just the console (you can't change your mind once you've locked in).

As shared by The Shortcut, there are four key requirements you must meet if you want to be chosen for a console:

Must have purchased a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership

Must have a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours as of April 2, 2025

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must have opted in to share gameplay data with Nintendo

Most of those shouldn't be too restrictive to dedicated Nintendo fans, but having a paid Nintendo Online membership might bump out quite a few people. It doesn't specify 12 months of continuous membership, so it seems that as long as you've had 12 months of on-and-off time, you should be able to register.

If you register, the first batch of invites will go out on May 8, and you'll have 72 hours to purchase your console once you get an invite. If you don't jump in during that period, Nintendo will move on to other people who've expressed interest.

