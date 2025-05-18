Best Buy and GameStop confirm they're getting Switch 2 restocks — here's when you can get it

All this preorder madness for the Nintendo Switch 2 is giving me flashbacks to trying to get a Wii back in its heyday. If you haven't already nabbed a Switch 2 pre-order, you may have more luck closer to launch day (June 5), when at least two major retailers say they'll have more Switch 2 stock available in-store and online.

Both Best Buy and GameStop have confirmed Switch 2 pre-orders will return on the console's June 5 release date. Even better, many stores are holding launch parties just after midnight with a limited stock of Switch 2 consoles on sale for those quick enough to get them before they're gone.

"Additional Switch 2 units will be available in-store and online at launch while supplies last," the U.S. games retailer said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Best Buy has also said it's hosting late-night store openings just after midnight on June 5, where most stores will have a "limited inventory of systems, games, and accessories" available for in-store purchase. The retailer cautioned gamers to temper their expectations, though.

"Expect to see long lines at popular Best Buy stores in US cities hours in advance of the midnight release date, and some in the crowd may not be able to get the new console," Best Buy told The Shortcut.

Those lucky enough to have already snagged pre-orders for in-store pickup can also get their consoles when the stores open, and customers will “have the chance to receive a Nintendo collectible" as part of the launch event.

Switch 2 pre-orders kicked off last month and sold out almost instantly. Additional pre-order inventory has popped up sporadically at Walmart and GameStop in recent weeks, but now even that's dried up as retailers across the board are putting up "sold out" signs.

If you're still on the hunt, Nintendo is accepting sign-ups for those looking to secure a Switch 2. Beyond that, we suggest keeping an eye on Best Buy and GameStop as we get closer to June 5 to see if you can snag one. Or bookmark our Switch 2 pre-orders live blog for all the latest restocks.