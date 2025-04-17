Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct live — start time, how to watch, runtime and what we expect from the Switch 2 blockbuster

Mario Kart World is the headline launch game for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the company is hosting a dedicated Nintendo Direct later today all about the next title in the epic kart racing franchise.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders bundled with Mario Kart World are already selling out — so the anticipation for this game is through the roof. We first caught a glimpse of it way back in January when the console was first teased and I managed to get some hands-on time with it myself earlier this month.

Still, there's plenty we don't know about this game — which looks to be the biggest shake-up to the Mario Kart formula in a long time. There's going to be open-world driving, more characters than ever before and the integration of new Switch 2 features like GameChat.

Today's Direct will hopefully answer plenty of questions about Mario Kart World and we'll be following all the announcements as they come right here.

What time does the Direct start?

Today's Nintendo Direct will kick off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 11pm AET.

You can watch the whole thing on Nintendo's YouTube channel but don't worry as you'll be able to watch it right here once it starts.

Nintendo Mario Kart Direct — watch it here