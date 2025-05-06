Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2s may not be as boring to look at as we'd feared

Some small customization

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
(Image credit: Nintendo)

According to a newly spotted third-party accessory listing, the Nintendo Switch 2 might have some fun ways to customize the consoles.

A store listing on AliExpress shows removable side panels on the Joy-Con 2 controllers, allowing you to replace them with different colors.

It was spotted by Bluesky user Stealth40k (via Nintendo Life), who posts regularly about Nintendo. In an image from the listing, you can see the panels removed, showing notches where new colors or designs could be plugged in.

Removable Joy-Con 2 panels

(Image credit: AliExpress)

The AliExpress listing calls them "decorative strips" and currently offers the strips in blue or red for about $4, fairly cheap for a couple of bits of plastic.

To be clear, this is one listing on a dropshipping outlet. Nintendo has not officially said anything about controller customization. If anything, this might be something that Nintendo never does with its Joy-Con 2s.

The original Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch were only really customizable in that you could buy various colors or via custom consoles like the Hyrule ones. You could buy some covers for the Joy-Cons, but they tended to be cumbersome.

That said, if Nintendo views this as an opportunity, you can be sure there will be official clip-on panels. If not, messing with the controllers may not be a great idea.

Based on what we've seen from of the new Joy-Con 2s, it looks like you can pry the panels off with a screw driver, but that might be a repairability feature.

Perhaps exercise some caution before spending your four bucks.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

