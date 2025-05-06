Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2s may not be as boring to look at as we'd feared

According to a newly spotted third-party accessory listing, the Nintendo Switch 2 might have some fun ways to customize the consoles.

A store listing on AliExpress shows removable side panels on the Joy-Con 2 controllers, allowing you to replace them with different colors.

It was spotted by Bluesky user Stealth40k (via Nintendo Life), who posts regularly about Nintendo. In an image from the listing, you can see the panels removed, showing notches where new colors or designs could be plugged in.

(Image credit: AliExpress)

The AliExpress listing calls them "decorative strips" and currently offers the strips in blue or red for about $4, fairly cheap for a couple of bits of plastic.

To be clear, this is one listing on a dropshipping outlet. Nintendo has not officially said anything about controller customization. If anything, this might be something that Nintendo never does with its Joy-Con 2s.

The original Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch were only really customizable in that you could buy various colors or via custom consoles like the Hyrule ones. You could buy some covers for the Joy-Cons, but they tended to be cumbersome.

That said, if Nintendo views this as an opportunity, you can be sure there will be official clip-on panels. If not, messing with the controllers may not be a great idea.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Based on what we've seen from of the new Joy-Con 2s, it looks like you can pry the panels off with a screw driver, but that might be a repairability feature.

Perhaps exercise some caution before spending your four bucks.