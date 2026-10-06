I’ve been tracking Nintendo Switch 2 deals since launch — here are the 14 best discounts for Prime Day
I've found top Switch 2 deals on console bundles, must-play games, and useful accessories
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
October Prime Day is certainly bringing the good when it comes to Nintendo Switch 2 deals. Nintendo's second-generation hybrid console celebrated its first birthday over the summer, which means we're far enough away from launch to start seeing some really strong discounts.
Okay, so first the bad news: the Switch 2 itself isn't on sale. In fact, it got a price increase earlier this year, so it's now more expensive than it was at launch in June 2025. However, you can still save some money by picking up a bundle; there's Mario Kart or Switch Sports Resort. Each costs $549, with the Mario Kart World bundle saving you $37 total.
The best deals of this seasonal event can be found on Switch 2 software and accessories. In particular, some of our picks for the best Nintendo Switch 2 games are on sale, including Resident Evil: Requiem, Mario Tennis Fever, Cyberpunk 2077 and Pokémon Legends Z-A. There are also savings on Switch 2 controllers, cases and SD cards.
I'm a day-one owner of the Nintendo Switch 2, and play my console for hours upon end every week. I know what games and accessories you need. So, I'm rounding up the best Prime Day Switch 2 deals right now.
Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch 2 deals today
- shop all Amazon Prime Day deals
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $549
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was $39 now $24
- Belkin Switch 2 Slim Carrying Case: was $29 now $23
- Cronos The New Dawn: was $39 now $24
- PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller: was $59 now $28
- Pokemon Legends Z-A (Switch 2 Edition): was $69 now $39
- Mario Tennis Fever: was $69 now $49
- Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $49
- SanDisk 512GB microSD Express Card: was $199 now $129
Nintendo Switch 2 console bundles
The most popular Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is the Mario Kart World package. You're getting the Editor's Choice console, a copy of the latest entry in the popular kart racing series, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's a $37 saving compared to buying each piece of the bundle individually.
Read moreRead less▼
Nintendo's latest Switch 2 bundle includes the excellent hybrid system and a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, the spiritual successor to Wii Sports Resort. This one doesn't launch until October 22, but if you want to wave your Joy-Cons around like a tennis racket or score a few strikes in virtual bowling, it's a must-have.
Read moreRead less▼
Nintendo Switch 2 game deals
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an exceptional port of a truly show-stopping remake. Taking the Midgar portion of Final Fantasy VII and giving it a full revamp, you play Cloud Strife on a quest to stop the sinister Shinra Electric Power Company from sucking the life out of the planet.
Read moreRead less▼
Cronos: The New Dawn is a tense and atmospheric survival-horror that's perfect for Spooky Season. You play as an intergalactic time traveler exploring a ruined version of Poland, fending off all sorts of deformed creatures as you search for the secrets that could save your present. At just $24, it's a total bargain.
Read moreRead less▼
Another excellent remake of an RPG classic, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, gives the original a charming diorama-inspired visual overhaul. Your quest takes you beyond your island home and out into a wider world full of adventure, treasures, and bosses to defeat in turn-based battles.
Read moreRead less▼
Pokemon Legends Z-A is the sequel to the popular Legends Arceus spin-off, and reworks the classic Pokemon experience with real-time battles and larger levels. In Z-A, you explore the vast Lumiose City which is bursting with monsters to catch.
Read moreRead less▼
Pragmata is one of 2026's overlooked gems, a cinematic and unique sci-fi game from the folks at Capcom. You play an astronaut stranded on a lunar station, teaming up with an Android girl to find a way home. Battles revolve around a hacking mini-game, which is a novel concept. Trust me, don't skip this one.
Read moreRead less▼
Madden NFL 27 on the Nintendo Switch 2 lets you play the authentic EA Sports football simulator from just about anywhere. So you can lead your team to the Super Bowl at home, on the train, or wherever you'd like. It offers all the same modes as its other console siblings, too.
Read moreRead less▼
Mario and pals step onto the tennis court in this latest installment in the colorful sports spin-off. In Mario Tennis Fever, the big new addition is the Fever Rackets, which let you dominate the court in interesting ways, from covering your opponent's half in ice to sprouting fire-throwing flowers. It's a great pick-up for family parties thanks to simple controls.
Read moreRead less▼
The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans.
Read moreRead less▼
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is a real showcase of the Switch 2's raw power. This sprawling, next-gen RPG looks and runs well on Nintendo's portable system and will keep you busy for dozens of hours. Make sure to play the excellent Phantom Liberty expansion that's included here.
Read moreRead less▼
Switch 2 accessory deals
If you plan to take your Switch 2 beyond your home, you'll need a case, and this Belkin model is on sale for Prime Day. It includes slots to hold your game cards and also a hidden compartment designed for an Apple AirTag for extra peace of mind.
Read moreRead less▼
This PDP Afterglow Wave controller was technically designed for the Switch 1. However, it's also compatible with Nintendo's second-generation Switch 2, making it a real bargain. Note: due to this, it lacks the Switch 2's dedicated GameChat button, but that's a minor issue if you're after a second controller for co-op play.
Read moreRead less▼
The Switch 2 might come with 256GB of internal storage, but with blockbuster games demanding upwards of 50GB, that fills up fast. Why not solve your storage woes with this SanDisk microSD Express Card? That should give you all the room you need to hold dozens of Switch 2 titles.
Read moreRead less▼
We're tracking all the best Prime Day gaming deals
The Tom's Guide Savings Squad is busy finding the best products for less this Prime Day! Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get all the latest. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Rory is a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.