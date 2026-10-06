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October Prime Day is certainly bringing the good when it comes to Nintendo Switch 2 deals. Nintendo's second-generation hybrid console celebrated its first birthday over the summer, which means we're far enough away from launch to start seeing some really strong discounts.

Okay, so first the bad news: the Switch 2 itself isn't on sale. In fact, it got a price increase earlier this year, so it's now more expensive than it was at launch in June 2025. However, you can still save some money by picking up a bundle; there's Mario Kart or Switch Sports Resort. Each costs $549, with the Mario Kart World bundle saving you $37 total.

The best deals of this seasonal event can be found on Switch 2 software and accessories. In particular, some of our picks for the best Nintendo Switch 2 games are on sale, including Resident Evil: Requiem, Mario Tennis Fever, Cyberpunk 2077 and Pokémon Legends Z-A. There are also savings on Switch 2 controllers, cases and SD cards.

I'm a day-one owner of the Nintendo Switch 2, and play my console for hours upon end every week. I know what games and accessories you need. So, I'm rounding up the best Prime Day Switch 2 deals right now.

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch 2 deals today

Nintendo Switch 2 console bundles

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: $549 at Amazon The most popular Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is the Mario Kart World package. You're getting the Editor's Choice console, a copy of the latest entry in the popular kart racing series, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's a $37 saving compared to buying each piece of the bundle individually. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Bundle: $549 at Amazon Nintendo's latest Switch 2 bundle includes the excellent hybrid system and a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, the spiritual successor to Wii Sports Resort. This one doesn't launch until October 22, but if you want to wave your Joy-Cons around like a tennis racket or score a few strikes in virtual bowling, it's a must-have. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 game deals

Pragmata: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Pragmata is one of 2026's overlooked gems, a cinematic and unique sci-fi game from the folks at Capcom. You play an astronaut stranded on a lunar station, teaming up with an Android girl to find a way home. Battles revolve around a hacking mini-game, which is a novel concept. Trust me, don't skip this one. Read more Read less ▼

EA Sports Madden NFL 27: was $69 now $42 at Amazon Madden NFL 27 on the Nintendo Switch 2 lets you play the authentic EA Sports football simulator from just about anywhere. So you can lead your team to the Super Bowl at home, on the train, or wherever you'd like. It offers all the same modes as its other console siblings, too. Read more Read less ▼

Mario Tennis Fever: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Mario and pals step onto the tennis court in this latest installment in the colorful sports spin-off. In Mario Tennis Fever, the big new addition is the Fever Rackets, which let you dominate the court in interesting ways, from covering your opponent's half in ice to sprouting fire-throwing flowers. It's a great pick-up for family parties thanks to simple controls. Read more Read less ▼

Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $49 at Amazon The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans. Read more Read less ▼

Switch 2 accessory deals

Belkin Switch 2 Slim Carrying Case: was $29 now $23 at Amazon If you plan to take your Switch 2 beyond your home, you'll need a case, and this Belkin model is on sale for Prime Day. It includes slots to hold your game cards and also a hidden compartment designed for an Apple AirTag for extra peace of mind. Read more Read less ▼

PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless Controller: was $59 now $28 at Amazon This PDP Afterglow Wave controller was technically designed for the Switch 1. However, it's also compatible with Nintendo's second-generation Switch 2, making it a real bargain. Note: due to this, it lacks the Switch 2's dedicated GameChat button, but that's a minor issue if you're after a second controller for co-op play. Read more Read less ▼

SanDisk 512GB microSD Express Card: was $199 now $129 at Amazon The Switch 2 might come with 256GB of internal storage, but with blockbuster games demanding upwards of 50GB, that fills up fast. Why not solve your storage woes with this SanDisk microSD Express Card? That should give you all the room you need to hold dozens of Switch 2 titles. Read more Read less ▼

We're tracking all the best Prime Day gaming deals

The Tom's Guide Savings Squad is busy finding the best products for less this Prime Day! Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get all the latest. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android.