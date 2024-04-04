My favorite online game in years is free on Amazon Prime — here’s how to claim it now

Prime Gaming is one of the very best Amazon Prime membership benefits. The service gives subscribers access to a rotating selection of free games, and the lineup has just been refreshed with one of the best online games I’ve played in years.

From today (Thursday, April 4), Amazon Prime subscribers can grab a free copy of Chivalry 2 on PC (via the Epic Games Store). This awesome freebie will be available until May 8, and to claim your copy just head to the Prime Gaming hub, visit the “Games” tab, select Chivalry 2 and follow the on-screen instructions to download it.

Chivalry 2 (PC): <a href="https://gaming.amazon.com/chivalry-2-epic/dp/amzn1.pg.item.c563adaa-e5c0-4bd5-8f8c-bb8a8bc54a17?tag=hawk-future-20&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FREE @ Amazon

Amazon Prime members can claim a free copy of Chivalry 2 on PC via Prime Gaming this month. This medieval multiplayer game throws you into historical battles, as you clash swords, storm castles and duck flaming arrows across a range of visually-impressive settings. The combat is easy to pick up (but tough to master) so even newbies will have fun right away.

There’s even still time to claim some of March’s free games including Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop and Black Desert. And if that’s not enough free gaming goodness for you, Prime Gaming is also giving away DLC items for popular online titles including Overwatch 2, Apex Legends and EA Sports FC 24.

Remember, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you have access to Prime Gaming. So be sure to check the platform regularly so you don’t miss out on an epic freebie. Plus, once you claim a free game, it’s yours to keep forever. So grab them now, even if you don’t have time to play this month as you can always circle back at a later date.

Amazon Prime: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazonprime%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, <a href="https://gaming.amazon.com/home?tag=hawk-future-20&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Chivalry 2 (PS5): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FChivalry-2-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB08X2JZ5LJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

If you prefer to play on console, you can pick up a copy of Chivalry on PS5 for $24 at Amazon. It's not as good as free, but this is still a very solid solid on a brilliant game. The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FChivalry-2-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB08C7DV96B%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Xbox version is also on sale for $20 at Amazon.

Why you should play Chivalry 2 on Prime Gaming

(Image credit: Torn Banner Studios)

I generally enjoy online games, but can occasionally find the pressure to perform a bit frustrating. After all, it can be hard to relax and have fun when you’re getting curb-stomped by a veteran player and have a K/D ratio in the minus figures. But, in Chivalry 2, I’ve never had that problem. Even when I’m getting butchered I’m always having a blast.

Chivalry 2 is an online game that casts you as a medieval soldier taking part in battles across the globe, from muddy fields to sand-covered arenas. Played from either a first-person or third-person perspective (you can switch at any time), you charge into skirmishes clutching an assortment of melee weapons, and if cold steel isn’t getting the job done, you can pick up the dismembered head of a fallen combatant and start lobbing that at your enemies instead!

Combat in Chivarly 2 is brutal, bloody and seriously bonkers. There’s often so much happening on screen at once that it’s easy to get chopped down into small pieces without even knowing who struck the killing blow. But in this carnage, comedy reigns supreme. Chivalry 2 is never frustrating because it’s always so darn funny. Plus, much like the recent Helldivers 2, friendly fire is switched on by default, so it’s totally possible to accidentally cut down your team mates while trying to poke out of the eyes of an enemy soldier (yes, I’m speaking from personal experience).

(Image credit: Torn Banner Studios)

Those looking for gameplay depth will also be pleased, as Chivalry 2’s combat is pretty robust. It embodies the “easy to pick up, hard to master” ethos very well. If you put in the work, you can become a medieval killing machine who makes the Black Knight look puny. But this does lead to one of the game’s few faults: High-level players have a serious advantage over newcomers. Fortunately, Chivalry's arrival on Prime Gaming should lead to an influx of newcomers learning the ropes together.

Chivalry 2 offers an assortment of ways to play (although, there's no single-player), but it’s the flagship attackers vs defenders mode where the game shines brightest. In this mode, combat is still utterly chaotic, but because each team has a clear objective, matches are given some much-needed structure. But if you merely want to stab away without a care in the world, there is a dedicated deathmatch mode.

I’ve been playing Chivalry 2 since its launch in the summer of 2021 and can attest to the fact that now is a very good time to step onto the historical battlefield. Developer Torn Banner Studios has done an impressive job keeping the game fresh with wave after wave of free post-launch support, and that continues to this day. Chivalry 2 was a little bit content-light upon release, but that’s certainly no longer the case.

Chivalry 2 is a game I’ve recommended countless times over the years, even when it was still at full price, so I cannot encourage you more to give it a shot now that it can be claimed without spending an extra penny if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. It’s a hoot, and some of the most fun you can have gaming online.