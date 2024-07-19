Amazon is giving away even more free games to Prime members — here’s what you can get right now

Prime Day is winding down but Amazon is still in a generous mood as the retailer has just dropped additional free games on its dedicated gaming platform, Prime Gaming. And you can claim these new titles right now without spending a single penny.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can score a free copy of Maneater for PC on Prime Gaming. This jaw-some freebie (I apologize for that pun) is sticking around quite a while as you have until September 18 to grab it, but why wait until then? To claim your copy just head to the Prime Gaming homepage, visit the “Games” section, and then click the “claim” button to begin downloading.

Maneater (PC): FREE @ Amazon

In Maneater you play a shark from young pup to fully grown predator on a mission to conquer the ocean and take your position at the top of the food chain. To reach the apex, you'll need to fight off challengers, and also take revenge on the shark-hunting fisherman that caused your trauma. This shark simulator is seriously silly, but also a total blast.

Never heard of Maneater? The game launched in 2020 and is one of the silliest games I’ve ever played. And I mean that very much as a compliment. You play as a shark on a mission to prove yourself the apex predator of the ocean. You start as a pup, but soon enough grow into a legendary sea creature that has evolved beyond what nature intended.

Your ultimate goal is revenge on the fisherman who killed your mother and left you scarred, but along the way, you’ll also fight challengers to your crown including a toothy alligator and a humongous sperm whale. Plus, the entire game is narrated to mimic the style of a nature documentary, which adds even more silly charm to this truly over-the-top experience.

While shark-simulator Maneater is my top pick of the available free games, it’s far from the only freebie on Prime Gaming right now. Amazon Prime members can also claim free copies of Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and a game called Youtubers Life 2, but to be honest, I think you’d have to pay me to spend my precious free time play that last one.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

If you’re unaware of Prime Gaming, it’s one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits, giving you access to a rotating selection of free gaming goodies each month. Even better, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, then you already have access to Prime Gaming. So, make sure you claim these freebies and check back regularly to see what new games have been added.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for more great Amazon offers ahead of the weekend, there are still a few Prime Day deals sticking around even though the sales event is technically over. Plus, for gamers playing on console rather than PC, be sure to check out the PlayStation Store Summer Sale which is discounting must-play PS5 games to their lowest price ever.