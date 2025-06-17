Amazon is giving away 6 free games to celebrate Prime Day 2025 — here’s how to claim them

Amazon has confirmed the date for Prime Day 2025 (July 8-11), but the retailer is kicking off the annual celebration now, and I don’t just mean with early deals.

To mark the occasion, Amazon, via Prime Gaming, has announced it will be giving away six free video games.

The free games include entries in the Saints Row and Tomb Raider series, and a classic Star Wars strategy game first released in 1998.

These six PC games will be available starting today (June 17) through July 7, and claiming them is super simple. Just head over to Prime Gaming and follow the on-screen instructions to add them to your library. You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get these freebies.

The full list of free games available to Prime users ahead of Prime Day 2025 is as follows:

Prime Gaming free games for Prime Day 2025

Dungeon of the ENDLESS Definitive Edition

Saints Row 2

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Star Wars: Rebellion

TOEM

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

My picks of the bunch are Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. The former is a truly chaotic superhero romp, as you play a future President of the United States, trapped inside an alien simulation and given access to a suite of ridiculous superpowers from Flash-like speed to flying.

Meanwhile, the Tomb Raider Remastered trilogy brings the first three games in the classic series to modern platforms, offering improved visuals while still retaining their own school charm. And yes, you can still lock the butler in the fridge in Croft Manor. These titles are showing their age a bit, but remain legendary action-adventure games for a very good reason.

Even better, these six games are being added to the Prime Gaming catalogue in addition to its regular rotation of free software. That means right now, you can also claim another 25 freebies, including Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (if you’re craving even more Saints Row), the delightful puzzle game Death Squared, and the cinematic Mafia 3 Definitive Edition.

Prime Gaming gets overlooked

Never heard of Prime Gaming? It’s one of the most overlooked Prime membership benefits, and gives you access to a rotating selection of free games.

It’s an offering that all Amazon Prime subscribers should be checking out regularly, as who can say no to free games?

Remember, you’ve got until July 7 to claim any (or all) of these six extra games, and once redeemed, they’re yours to keep, so even if you’re booked up with new releases like Mario Kart World and Death Stranding 2 this month, be sure to claim them now while you can. You can always circle back to play later.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to score some deals ahead of the annual retail event kicking off properly next month, we’ve got you covered with all the early Prime Day deals you can score right now. These include some big discounts on everything from 4K TVs to Adidas apparel.