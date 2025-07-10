I’m an old-school gamer — and these are the 9 Amazon Prime Day retro gaming deals I’d buy right now

The Amazon Prime Day event is a perfect time to save big if you’re a gamer. Deals aren’t just for the latest and greatest games and accessories, but a whole host of retro gaming-related merchandise. Whether you’re a gaming veteran like me or a younger person curious about retro gaming, I’ve got you covered.

Below are some awesome deals I’ve found on Amazon. This includes several retro game emulators, controllers and retro game collections. If you want to revisit a time before HD graphics, online connectivity, and endless game patches, this is a good place to start.

Here are some excellent (and discounted) retro gaming items available on Amazon. For more deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog right now.

Retro gaming handhelds

R36MAX Retro Handheld Game Console: was $109 now $69 at Amazon The R36Max comes preloaded with 18000+ games and supports 30 emulators. It features a 4-inch 720x720 ISP display, two analog sticks, a d-pad, four face buttons and four back buttons that can accommodate most games. Amazon users give it 4.5 stars and seem to enjoy this tiny retro gaming handheld.

My Arcade Atari Pocket Player Pro: was $44 now $36 at Amazon This officially licensed handheld lets you play all your favorite Atari titles wherever you go. It has a 2.75-inch color display, a 3.5mm headphone jack and is powered by 4 AA batteries or by USB-C, though neither are included in the package.

Unico Game Pocket: was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you're a fan of classic SNK games like The King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown and Metal Slug, then this is the retro gaming handheld to get. The device itself has a 4-inch ISP display with a 720x960 resolution, a 3500mAh battery and an ergonomic design.

Retro controllers

8Bitdo SN30 Pro: was $44 now $35 at Amazon 8Bitdo is synonymous with "retro," and the SN30 Pro is arguably the company's overall best controller for classic games... especially SNES titles. Aside from the familiar SNES controller shape, this peripheral features Hall Effect joysticks, which means you won't have to worry about stick drift. For this price, this is an excellent controller to consider.

8Bitdo M30: was $24 now $21 at Amazon If you're more of a Sega Genesis fan, then the 8Bitdo M30 is the device for you. Modeled after the classic 6-button Sega Genesis pad, this controller is not only perfect for retro games, but especially excellent for fighting games.

8Bitdo Neo Geo Wireless Controller: was $34 now $29 at Amazon Fans of Neo Geo fighting games should definitely check out the 8Bitdo Neo Geo wireless controller. Not only is this controller reminiscent of the classic Neo Geo controller, but there are also variants featuring King of Fighters characters like Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, Mai Shiranui, and Terry Bogard.

Retro game collections

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered: was $29 now $29 at Amazon The first three Tomb Raider games are bona fide classics, and they've been remastered for modern consoles. While this collection isn't officially discounted, the $29 asking price still makes this a fantastic deal. It's also available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Totally tubular, dude! For the first time ever, Konami has bundled all of its classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games in one package. You not only get the genre-defining arcade games, but also the home ports and console exclusives. This package is the definition of PIZZA POWER!