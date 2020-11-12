Five things to do with a Windows VPN

Regardless of your operating system, the best VPN is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay safe while using the internet. That said, while Windows 10 VPN services are often considered security tools, that’s far from the only benefit that they can offer.

In this article, we’ll cover five of the top reasons to use a VPN on Windows 10, and even if you’re not particularly concerned about your security there’s bound to be a nifty use for a VPN that you might not have thought of before.

Get access to overseas streaming sites

One of the most common VPN uses is to circumvent region controls on streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, and iPlayer. While these and other platforms have started pushing back on VPN use in recent years, a few reliable streaming VPN services can still make connections from a variety of countries.

With a VPN, you can stream content that’s available in any country where your VPN offers a streaming-compatible server. Similarly, you’ll have the option to stream content from your home country while traveling abroad.

Stay safe while torrenting

Torrenting files isn’t illegal on its own, but torrents are associated with illegal types of content, including pirated videos, audio files, video games, and more. Numerous ISPs target users who torrent by throttling their traffic, and peer-to-peer connections can also be vulnerable on their own.

With that in mind, using a torrenting VPN is the best way to protect yourself while sharing P2P. Your activity will be hidden from your ISP, as well as anyone else torrenting or seeding the same files.

Save money

While you might end up spending money on a VPN, you may have the opportunity to get some of that cost back by saving on other products. Software and other items are often priced differently depending on where the customer is located.

With a VPN that has a wide range of servers, you’ll be able to optimize many purchases by accessing websites from the right country. Those savings could add up over time and make your VPN a net-positive for your finances.

Avoid network throttling

As mentioned, ISPs often throttle connections if they determine that a user is torrenting files. That said, torrenting is far from the only trigger for network throttling.

While a VPN won’t stop your ISP from throttling your connection in response to using too much bandwidth, it will prevent them from tracking your activity and throttling your speed due to browsing specific types of content. That includes streaming, gaming, and even downloading large numbers of files without the use of a torrent client.

Avoid government censorship

In the same way that a VPN will hide your data from your ISP, it can also help you get around government censorship. China, Russia, and the UAE are just a few of the countries that place significant limits on internet activity.

On the other hand, countries that censor the internet may also have restrictions on VPN use. It’s important to fully understand the local laws and regulations before using a VPN while traveling abroad.

Which VPN do we recommend for Windows users?

NordVPN, Surfshark, and Hotspot Shield are all great options, but ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN for Windows users in 2020. Its blazing fast speeds, diverse server locations, 24/7 customer support availability, and fair prices put it ahead of the competition.

That said, each of the above VPNs offers reliable security, so you can’t go wrong with any of them. Assuming that all the providers you’re considering match your security needs, the right VPN for you depends on your use case – for example, you might want one with servers in a particular country or one that supports a large number of simultaneous connections.