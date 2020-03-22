iPad Pro 2020 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Which laptop replacement is better?

Apple positions the new iPad Pro 2020 as a tablet that can take the place of your PC, especially with its new Magic Keyboard. But is it really a full laptop replacement, like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7?

At first sight, the iPad Pro 2020 looks like the best tablet on the market, and could hold its own with the best laptops. It has a better design than the Surface Pro 7, it the much touted A12Z Bionic processor, and a higher quality display. It also seems to have a better keyboard and stand design than the Surface.

However, better looks and rated performance stats don’t always equal a better device. In this iPad Pro 2020 vs. Surface Pro 7 face-off, we're taking a look at which battles Apple and Microsoft win, respectively.

One quick note: while we have fully tested Microsoft's slate in our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review, our full iPad Pro 2020 review is still underway. We will looking at specs, benchmarks, and speculating based on what we know about the new and the current iPad Pro models.

iPad Pro 2020 vs. Surface Pro 7: Specs compared

11-inch iPad Pro (2020) 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Starting price $799 $999 $749 Screen 11 inches (2388 x 1668) 12.9 inches (2732 x 2048) 12.3-inches (2736 x 1824) Battery life Up to 10 hours of web surfing (claim) Up to 10 hours of web surfing (claim) 7:52 (tested) Processor A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine 10th-gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 Storage 128GB to 1TB 128GB to 1TB 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB SSD Keyboard support Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio Microsoft Type Cover keyboard Pencil support Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Apple Pencil (2nd generation) Surface Pen Dimensions 9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches 11 x 8.4 x 0.2 inches 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches Weight 1 pound 1.4 pounds 1.6 pounds

iPad Pro 2020 vs Surface Pro 7: Performance

Apple claims that the iPad Pro 2020 is a powerful beast that scorches most PC laptops. That was actually true when the 2018 model came out but, right now, it is no longer the case according to the latest benchmarks.

It’s not surprising: the “new” A12Z is actually the same processor as the A12X but with one more GPU core activated. The frequency continues to be 2.48GHz, just like with the iPad Pro 2018. And while it has more RAM (6GB), the speed is only marginally better than the previous generation: Geekbench 5 gives it 1,117 points in single-core and 4,724 points in multi-core.

Here comes the surprise, though. Thanks to its Intel Core i8-1065G7 4-core processor, the Geekbench 5.0 test gives the Surface Pro 7 a 1,235 score for single-core and 4,878 for multi-core. The top Surface Pro 7, released in 2019, is actually faster than the iPad Pro 2020. It also has 16GB of RAM in that test. And Microsoft‘s 2-in-1 tablet is no speed demon compared to other portable hardware in the PC front.

However, we should consider two more things. The graphics on the iPad Pro 2018 were considered on par with the Xbox One S, beating the Surface Pro 6 of the day by a very large margin — and even Ryzen-based laptops with Vega graphics. With one extra GPU core, we can expect the 2020 model to perform even better and possibly still come ahead of the 10th generation Intel Iris Plus graphics of the Surface. We have to test this, however.

Second, synthetic benchmarks are not indicative of overall performance and we know that Windows has considerably more overhead than iPad OS. The difference is not so big between both platforms.

iPad Pro 2020 vs Surface Pro 7: Display

The iPad Pro 2020 display — just like 2018’s but still the best (Image credit: Apple)

The screen of the iPad Pro 2020 hasn’t changed from the 2018 model. It continues to be an IPS panel, just like that of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro model has a 2732 x 2048 resolution, which translates to 264 pixels per inch. The 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 has a 2736 x 1824 resolution, with 267 pixels per inch.

We rated the iPad Pro 2018 at 484 nits of brightness versus 395 nits for the Surface Pro 7. Apple claimed the previous iPad Pro’s display had 600 nits, just like with this one, so we are assuming that indeed they are the same panel. In any case, this is a notable difference that could result in better color quality and visibility under adverse lighting conditions for Apple's slate

The iPad Pro 2020 also wins on the screen refresh rate, which is 120Hz vs the 60Hz of the Surface Pro 7. While many will say that 120Hz will eat the battery faster, the fact is that — thanks to its much more optimized architecture — the iPad Pro 2020 may have a much longer battery life than the Surface Pro 7.

iPad Pro 2020 vs Surface Pro 7: Design

The iPad Pro 2020 wins this round. Even while maintaining its 2018 design, Apple's slate simply looks much better than the Surface Pro 7. Apple’s symmetrical, minimalist design with tiny bezels makes the Surface look boring. It even makes the much-enhanced Microsoft Surface Pro X look dated.

In terms of sleekness, the iPad Pro 2020 wins at 11 x 8.4 x 0.23 inches, as the Surface Pro 7 is considerably thicker at 1.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches. The Surface Pro 7 is also considerably heavier than the iPad Pro at 1.74 pounds for the Core i7 model versus 1.41 pounds for the iPad.

iPad Pro 2020 vs Surface Pro 7: Cameras

The iPad Pro 2020 LiDAR sensor is a must for augmented reality applications. (Image credit: Apple)

The iPad Pro 2020’s cameras have received an impressive upgrade. On the back there are now two 12-megapixel sensors with wide and ultra-wide lenses — plus a flash. There is also a new key technology: a LiDAR sensor that holds the secret of the Apple Glasses and the future of computing itself.

The LiDAR is a laser and camera system in which the former gets fired in a pattern across whatever is in front of it and the latter measures the distance each photon travels, instantly building a 3D map of your surroundings. And Apple’s implementation does it at 120 times per second.

This sensor allows the iPad Pro to integrate virtual reality and physical reality with the level of sophistication needed for realistic augmented reality, with virtual objects getting behind real objects or digital textures getting applied to real things with amazing precision.

On the front, the iPad Pro has a True Depth camera for solid biometric authentication and 7MP selfies and FaceTime.

The Surface Pro has a puny 5MP front-facing camera and a 8MP camera on the back. There was never a competition to begin with.

iPad Pro 2020 vs Surface Pro 7: Keyboard

The Surface Pro 7’s optional Type Cover is a good keyboard. Microsoft has been fine tuning it for much longer than Apple has done with its Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro 2018, which still feels like a ZX Spectrum chiclets keyboard. For about $99 you can get a Type Cover for your Surface Pro and make it into a laptop. The Smart Keyboard still goes for $199, which is pretty expensive.

But if you think that’s costly, you will think the new Magic Keyboard is crazy expensive: $349 for the 12.9-inch version. Ugh.

The new (and positively stunning) iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard (Image credit: Apple)

The Magic Keyboard appears to have a better design than the Type Cover, allowing you to move your screen closer to your head level and achieve a more ergonomic work position thanks to a really clever design. In fact, the design is so good that I hope that Apple implements it in future MacBooks, even if the screen doesn’t detach magnetically — another amazing feature of the Magic Keyboard.

The keyboard itself is supposed to feel like the ones in the new MacBook Pro 16-inch and the critically praised MacBook Air 2020. That would certainly allow it to rival and surpass the Type Cover.

I’m sure the Magic Keyboard is worth the money — but if you are looking for a laptop that bad, maybe you will be better off with the base model Air, which is $100 less in total and has double the storage built-in. However, I will give the iPad Pro the edge here, just out of design excellence and innovation.

iPad Pro 2020 vs Surface Pro 7: Stylus

(Image credit: Apple)

This one is hard to pick a winner for, as different people have different preferences when it comes to the stylus. Both the iPad Pro 2020 and the Surface Pro 7 have perfectly capable — and optional— pressure sensitive pens.

I’m partial to the $130 Apple Pencil 2. While it is more expensive that Microsoft’s $99 Surface Pen, it feels better to me, seems to perform better, and I like how it magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro to charge. It’s an effortless and very elegant solution.

iPad Pro 2020 vs Surface Pro 7: Ports

Surface Pro 7 running two 4K displays (Image credit: Microsoft)

This is a clear win for the Surface Pro 7. While the iPad Pro 2020 only has one USB-C port, the Surface Pro 7 offers an array of ports and expansion possibilities to drive external displays and connect to docking stations. These include one USB-C port, one USB-A, one Surface Connect Port, a MicroSDXC card reader, and the kicker, a 3.5mm headphone jack the iPad Pro doesn’t have.

The result of these expansion abilities is that the Surface can do things like running two 4K displays. The PC can't do this at the same level as a dedicated high end graphics card, but it is still an amazing feat for a 2-in-1.

The iPad Pro 2020 depends entirely on a single USB-C port — and expensive dongles — for any kind of expansion.

iPad Pro 2020 vs Surface Pro 7: Battery life

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad Pro 2020 could be the big winner here thanks to its nimble A12Z processor, which promises better efficiency than the power-hungry 10th generation Intel Core i7.

Even with its 120Hz display, the iPad Pro 2018 battery clocked at an impressive 13 hours and 14 minutes in Laptop Mag's iPad Pro 2018 review, which uses the same battery test we do. It’s likely the new model will keep or improve that. The Surface Pro 7 has a somewhat underwhelming battery life at 7 hours and 52 minutes according to our tests.

A possible reason for this is that Intel laptop-class chips are still no match for the power management and low consumption of ARM architecture chips, which were designed for mobile devices from the start. The A12Z is a 7-nanometer chip vs the 10-nanometer manufacturing process of the 10th generation Intel Core i7 that has been crammed into Microsoft’s tablet.

There’s a reason why Microsoft worked with Qualcomm to create the SQ1 processor that powers its next-generation Surface Pro X, which will eventually replace the regular Pro line once developers move their software to this new platform.

iPad Pro 2020 vs Surface Pro 7: Software

The software — what you can really do with a device — is what ultimately decides whether or not a laptop or tablet is good for you.

A disparity between iPadOS and Windows software may make Microsoft's PC a more ideal option than Apple's tablets for certain types of professionals and creators. While the Surface Pro 7 has the ability to run any Windows program, including the full suite of Adobe applications, the iPad Pro can’t run all MacOS programs.

Contrary to what Apple says, if you are professional or prosumer photographer, filmmaker or musician, your “next computer” just can’t be an iPad Pro. It’s simple: if the iPad Pro 2020 can’t run full professional apps like the entire Adobe CC line — and no, Photoshop or Premiere Rush for iPadOS are not it — then Apple’s tablet can’t be a true computer replacement that stacks up with the Surface Pro 7.

iPad Pro 2020 vs. Surface Pro 7: Early verdict

Despite all the A12Z Bionic processor‘s power, the excellent design, the battery life, and the amazing build quality of the iPad Pro 2020, Apple's new slate may not be a true laptop replacement for professional users who need specific apps. The same problem applies to Microsoft’s own Surface Pro X, which is in fact Redmond’s answer to the iPad Pro.

In the meantime, the iPad Pro 2020 seems like the ideal computer for a certain segment of users — like artists and dabblers or those who, like me, use it for writing and the occasional video.

If you are looking for a laptop replacement that can do everything a laptop can, then the Surface Pro 7 has an edge. But we look forward to seeing how the iPad Pro 2020 truly stacks up in our final review.