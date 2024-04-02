How to watch 'Lopez vs Lopez' season 2 online — TV channel and streaming

If you thought George's drunken fall and ensuing sobriety would have softened out his edges, you're sorely mistaken. On the contrary, the resultant breakfast-thieving, practical joking nightmare on two legs may just end up driving Mayan towards the bottle.

"Lopez vs Lopez" season 2 airs on NBC in the U.S. and CityTV in Canada on Tuesdays — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Lopez vs Lopez' season 2 release date and time ► U.S. date and time: "Lopez vs Lopez" season 2 airs on NBC from 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays.

A bump on the head and an emergency blood transfusion were enough to convince George to hop aboard the wagon, in one of several storylines that harkened back to real events. George Lopez took a vow of abstinence after being found passed-out on the floor of a casino a decade ago, and one of season 2's main focuses will be his recovery. With sponsor Calvin (Snoop Dogg) aiding him, he can't fail...

What Mayan can do with is a happy distraction – or, failing that, someone to bring George down a peg or two. Cue Josué (Jaime Camil), a slick attorney who takes a shine to Rosie (Selenis Leyva), George's ex-wife.

One of the things that helped put "Lopez vs Lopez" on the map was its rollcall of guest stars, and Lisa Rinna, Gabriel Iglesias, Diana Maria Riva and Marshawn Lynch will continue the tradition.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Lopez vs Lopez" season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Lopez vs Lopez' S2 from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Lopez vs Lopez" season 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 'Lopez vs Lopez' season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Lopez vs Lopez" season 2 premieres with a double-header on NBC on Tuesday, April 2. The first episode airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, immediately followed by the second at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

A pair of new episodes air at the same time each week.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC in select markets.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC.

How to watch 'Lopez vs Lopez' season 2 on Peacock

All episodes of "Lopez vs Lopez" season 2 will be available to stream via Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

A subscription to Peacock is $5.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $11.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. Subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

How to watch 'Lopez vs Lopez' season 2 in Canada

"Lopez vs Lopez" season 2 is being shown on CityTV in Canada.

The season premiere is set for Tuesday, April 2, and two new episodes air at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 8:30 p.m. ET/PT each week.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can you watch 'Lopez vs Lopez' season 2 in the U.K. or Australia?

Unfortunately, as of yet 'Lopez vs Lopez' hasn't ventured beyond the confines of North America. But seeing as it's been a big hit there, there's hope that it will eventually be available to watch in the U.K., Australia and beyond.

For now, anybody currently abroad from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

