Everton vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round online

The Everton vs Luton Town live stream sees two relegated-threatened Premier League sides meet in the FA Cup — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Luton Town live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Luton Town live stream takes place on Friday, January 27.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 28)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

Everton are sitting in a precarious position in the Premier League table, thanks in large part to a 10-point penalty for breaking financial rules. The Toffees are just a single point outside of the relegation zone after losing three of their last four games. But a goalless draw against Aston Villa, and a victory over Crystal Palace in the previous FA Cup round suggests that Everton are capable of pulling themselves closer to midtable over the coming weeks.

Luton Town sit just a single point behind Everton in the Premier League table right now. The scrappy side started the season slowly, but have at last picked up the pace over the last few weeks, and while they still face a challenge to stay in the division, they are not the relegation-fodder some predicted they’d be last summer. They overcame League One side Bolton Wanderers in the previous FA Cup but did need a replay to eliminate their lower-league opposition.

Staying in the Premier League is the priority for both these sides, but a cup run wouldn’t be unwelcome. The Everton vs Luton Town live stream will be well worth watching, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

Watch Everton vs Luton Town from abroad

Watch Everton vs Luton Town live streams from anywhere

Everton vs Luton Town live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your own home.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch around the world

How to watch the Everton vs Luton Town live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Luton Town live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney, Marvel and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Everton vs Luton Town live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Everton vs Luton Town in the U.K.?

Sadly, Everton vs Luton Town is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast live by either BBC or ITV in the United Kingdom over the fourth round weekend.

However, if you're in the U.K. right now but usually live somewhere where the game is being shown, you can still watch via the services you access in your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Everton vs Luton Town in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Luton Town live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Everton vs Luton Town live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Luton Town live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Everton vs Luton Town. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Everton vs Luton Town live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access FA Cup live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.