What to watch tonight: 25 new shows and movies added to Prime Video, Paramount+, HBO Max and more (Aug. 17)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day.

Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled essentially a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Prime Video, Paramount+, HBO Max, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

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So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 17), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out this new Netflix thriller that will live rent-free in your head.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Blue Beetle' (2023) (Prime Video)

Blue Beetle – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Superhero movie

What it's about: One of the last DC Expanded Universe movies before James Gunn took over at DC Studios, "Blue Beetle" stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes. He's a recent college graduate who goes to work for Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon). While there, he comes across an alien relic known as the Scarab, which fuses with him and grants him powers. There's just one problem: Victoria wants it for herself.

Why you should watch it: While this movie is from before the DCU, Gunn is keeping Blue Beetle in his new DC canon. So this movie is still somewhat relevant, as Maridueña is set to reprise as Reyes in "Man of Tomorrow" next year. Plus, it's a surprisingly good movie, despite flopping at the box office.

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Stream "Blue Beetle" on Prime Video now

'Furious' season 1 (Hulu)

Furious | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? Emmy Rossum stars in "Furious" as FBI agent Alice Black. A former homicide detective, she's now working for the Feds. Her first case is a hunt for a serial killer (Lola Petticrew), but not all is as it seems. This killer is a sex trafficking survivor on a quest for vigilante justice, and that might stop Alice from bringing her in when the time comes..

Why you should watch it: This show has been a surprise hit for Hulu. It's currently an impressive 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences are similarly enthused, rating it 87% fresh. "Furious" might secretly be the show of the summer, and it's not too late to catch up.

Stream the first six episodes of "Furious" on Hulu now

FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 premiere (Hulu)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | S18 Teaser - The Gang Is Back | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Situational comedy series

What's it about? The gang's all here. Charlie, Mac, Dee and Dennis (Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton) are back for a new season and they're doing everything from heading to the Renaissance Faire to trying non-alcoholic beer and even getting in nine innings of baseball. It looks like Frank (Danny DeVito) is even getting married ... though who knows if we'll ever get to "I do."

Why you should watch it: 18 seasons in, you probably already know if you like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia or not. But if you're on the fence, don't be. Nearly two decades later, this show remains an absolute riot.

Stream the two-episode premiere of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Monday, Aug 17

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

PRIME VIDEO

"Blue Beetle" (2023)

PARAMOUNT+

EFL Championship: Cardiff City vs. Wrexham, 3 p.m. ET

HBO MAX

"Thanksgiving" (2023)

HULU

"Furious" (new episode)

"Futurama" season 14 (new episode)

FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 (two-episode premiere)

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

DISNEY+

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

PEACOCK

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 17 - Reunion part 2 (Bravo)

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" season 5 (Bravo) (new episode)

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

MLB - Game of the Day #141

MLB - Athletics vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET

WNBA - Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries, 10 p.m. ET

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Watch What Happens Live" season 22

TUBI

"Rock the Boat" (2023)

"Twisted Neighbor" (2023)

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