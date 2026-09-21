I’m refreshing my home for fall on a $100 budget — shop my 25 favorite deals from Amazon, Walmart and more

Fall officially begins tomorrow — and if you're anything like me, you're already thinking about all the ways you can cozy up your home for the new season. Sure, switching up your home decor can get pricey, but that's why I like to set a modest budget and challenge myself to make a few affordable updates.

The goal is to refresh my home for fall, but I only want to spend $100. Luckily, retailers like Anthropologie, IKEA, Amazon and Walmart have tons of hidden gems that can give your space a seasonal update for less. I'm even seeing some cute pumpkin-inspired pieces that are perfect for Halloween.

Below, I’ve curated my favorite home decor finds that make any space feel cozy, comfortable and stylish — and they're all under $100. Mix and match these pieces to give your home a fresh look for the new season (without spending a fortune).

Home Decor Deals

Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home this fall. Read more Read less ▼

Fall home decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Ready to update your home with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for new throw blankets, candles, mirrors, flowers and more to help you add some warmth to your space. Read more Read less ▼

Tortania Area Rug 2'x3' Doormat: was $12 now $9 at Amazon Adding a doormat to your home can do more than you might expect. It creates a warm first impression, making guests feel instantly welcome. Right now, you can snag this 2x3 ft doormat for just $8. It also comes in tons of different sizes and patterns, but note that prices vary. Read more Read less ▼

Artoid Mode Fall Kitchen Towels: was $17 now $9 at Amazon For just $9 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP. Read more Read less ▼

HANDIC Store Fall Garland: was $19 now $9 at Amazon This realistic garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of dark green and burnt orange hues, it is sure to warm up any room. The set features 3 pieces that measure up to 5.9 feet in length each. Read more Read less ▼

OGANAZI Modern Clear Coasters, Set of 5: was $17 now $14 at Amazon Made of tempered glass, this set of coasters looks super luxe. They'll keep your tables and surfaces safe and classy whether you're enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a cocktail party. The elegant coasters come in a variety of fun colors. Read more Read less ▼

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket: was $35 now $14 at Amazon If you’re after extra storage for your throws, kids’ toys or even shoes, this rope basket is a great buy. Designed from a soft, woven cotton, it comes with handles for sturdy access. It also looks attractive in a neutral white and brown color, and will blend in nicely with your home interiors. Read more Read less ▼

MIULEE Decorative Linen Pillow Covers: was $20 now $16 at Amazon Changing up your throw pillows doesn't need to be expensive — just grab these linen pillow covers to spruce things up for the season. They can go right over your existing pillows, just make sure you order the correct size. They come in a bunch of different colors, too. Read more Read less ▼

Creative Co-op Decorative Paulownia Wood Pedestal: was $23 now $16 at Amazon This wooden pedestal can elevate just about any table in your home. You can use it to display candles, potted plants, photo frames and more. Plus, the center cut of solid paulownia wood makes it look way more expensive than it actually is. Read more Read less ▼

Valery Madelyn Fall Pumpkin Decor: was $29 now $18 at Amazon I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade. Read more Read less ▼

Creative Co-op Round Hand-Forged Metal Taper Holder: was $25 now $19 at Amazon This sleek and sturdy taper holder features a hand-forged metal design and an antique brass finish. It also has a super versatile style so it can match any home decor. It's another item that looks luxe but is actually extremely affordable. Read more Read less ▼

Sure Yuesi Ceramic Flower Vase: was $32 now $26 at Amazon If you're looking to add a unique floral piece to your home, this vase will do the trick. The ceramic vase is the perfect centerpiece for all rooms. I styled it on my dining room table and I feel like it really elevates the space. Read more Read less ▼

VASAGLE Small Round Side End Table: was $39 now $39 at Amazon If you’re after a table to rest your drinks or even a laptop, this side table is a great deal for just $39. It has a circular, black wood-design tabletop on sturdy, steel legs. What’s more, it has a handy, fabric, storage basket underneath to keep things tidy. Its compact size is ideal for small spaces, and to store away. Read more Read less ▼

SONGMICS 30 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench: was $39 now $39 at Amazon I love multifunctional furniture that provides hidden storage, which is why I recommend this ottoman bench. With a decent capacity of 15 x 30 x 15 inches, this is enough to fit light blankets, throws or even footwear. Designed with a linen-look fabric and fine stitching, it makes an attractive feature in the home. Read more Read less ▼

Storage Works Scalloped Edge Wicker Storage Basket: was $40 now $34 at Amazon I love all things scalloped — and this set of storage baskets are no exception. I recently bought this set and put one in my bathroom for toilet paper, as well as one in my bedroom as a catch all for keys, wallets and more. They're super versatile and stylish. Read more Read less ▼

Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $89 now $47 at Walmart Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly rated, reviewers gush that they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. Read more Read less ▼

SUNMORY Floor Lamp: was $109 now $59 at Walmart This simple standing lamp with a boho wicker shade will add some serious style to your home. It also seamlessly matches just about any type of decor — think contemporary, vintage, mid-century, traditional and farmhouse. It's dimmable and features three different lighting temperatures. Read more Read less ▼

Birch Lane Momsen Lamp: was $90 now $59 at Wayfair Modern yet classic, this petite light would look adorable on a nightstand or side table. We're loving the sweet scallop detail of this woven lampshade propped atop its ceramic base. It comes in a few different lovely shades and two different sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Anthropologie Emmett Cotton Pillow: was $78 now $59 at Anthropologie Need some new throw pillows for your couch or bed? These cotton pillows are perfect for adding some sophistication and texture to your space. They are available in a few different colors and are sure to match any style and color scheme. Read more Read less ▼

Kate and Laurel Adlynn Traditional Picture Frame, Set of 5: was $87 now $64 at Amazon Gallery walls are the perfect way to fill in any white space you may have in your home. And this 5-piece set for just $64 is a stylish steal. This high-quality picture frame set has a vintage gold finish and is sure to bring attention to your favorite memories. Note: Click the on-screen digital coupon to get this price. Read more Read less ▼

NIORSUN Wall Sconce, Set of 2: was $74 now $67 at Amazon If you want to spruce up your home with extra lighting, these wall sconces are a good buy. Requiring hardwired installation, these come with a fabric lampshade, and modern style to suit any room. These can also work with E26 base incandescent bulbs, LED bulbs, CFL bulbs and halogen bulbs, with a max 60W. A great deal to add style to any room. Read more Read less ▼

Asofer 3 Piece Dining Room Table Set: was $139 now $91 at Walmart Whether you're looking to create a breakfast nook, a casual dinner space or a spot to sip on cocktails with friends, this dining table and bench set will get the job done. It features a thick, durable frame, a sophisticated wood grain texture and two sturdy benches. Read more Read less ▼