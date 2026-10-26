What to watch tonight: 20 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and more (Oct. 26)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Hulu, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with the latest episodes and podcasts.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (October 26), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 5 best movies to stream on Prime Video for Halloween 2026.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Minimum Wage’ (series premiere) (Netflix)

Minimum Wage | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Workplace comedy series

What it's about: "Minimum Wage" follows a group of teenage employees trying to survive working at a chaotic local pizza shop while juggling school, demanding managers and low pay. Between hectic lunchtime rushes, workplace rivalries and their eccentric boss, the staff struggle to keep things running without losing their minds. This short-form workplace comedy turns the everyday frustrations of working in the service industry into a series of fast-paced, chaotic episodes.

Why you should watch it: If you love quick-witted workplace comedies, "Minimum Wage" deserves a spot on your watchlist. Its chaotic pizzeria setting, funny boss played by Randall Park and relatable teenage staff promise plenty of awkward encounters and laugh-out-loud mishaps. With short, fast-paced episodes, it's an easy binge for anyone craving a lighthearted comedy about surviving terrible shifts.

Watch "Minimum Wage" on Netflix now

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‘Apollo Has Fallen’ (season 1) (Hulu)

APOLLO HAS FALLEN | Official Trailer | STUDIOCANAL - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller series

What it's about: MI6 agent Zara Taylor (Ritu Arya) and former protection officer Vincent Taleb (Tewfik Jallab) reunite after a mission off the Libyan coast goes disastrously wrong. When Russian mercenary Yuri Mishkin (Jacek Koman) kidnaps a microbiologist to develop a deadly biological weapon, the pair must uncover a dangerous conspiracy, expose a potential traitor within MI6 and stop a virus from threatening Europe.

Why you should watch it: Fans of spy thrillers should add “Apollo Has Fallen” to their watchlist. Starring Ritu Arya and Tewfik Jallab, the eight-episode sequel follows a globe-trotting mission involving international conspiracies, dangerous mercenaries and a deadly biological threat. With explosive action, unexpected twists and a race against time to prevent a catastrophe, the series keeps the stakes high throughout.

Watch "Apollo Has Fallen" on Hulu now

‘1992’ (2024) (Peacock)

1992 (2024) Official Trailer - Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta, Scott Eastwood - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller movie

What it's about: Set during the 1992 Los Angeles uprising following the Rodney King verdict, "1992" follows Mercer (Tyrese Gibson), a factory worker trying to rebuild his life and repair his relationship with his son. Meanwhile, Lowell (Ray Liotta) and his son Riggin (Scott Eastwood) plan a dangerous heist at Mercer's workplace. As violence erupts across the city, their paths collide, putting both families in a desperate fight to survive.

Why you should watch it: “1992” is a solid choice for fans of gritty crime thrillers. It includes a tense heist storyline with explosive action and strong performances from Tyrese Gibson and Ray Liotta in one of his final film roles. With plenty of juicy confrontations, family drama and a turbulent historical backdrop, this thriller offers plenty to keep you invested if you’re looking for a crime story with an emotional edge.

Watch "1992" on Peacock now

Your streaming guide: Monday, Oct 26

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Minimum Wage" (Netflix series)

"Sesame Street Mecha Builders" (season 1)

WWE Raw (8 p.m. ET)

HULU

"America’s Funniest Home Videos" (season 37 new episode) (ABC)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Handsome" (new episode)

"The Mob" (series premiere)

"That Was Us" (new podcast episode)

"Apollo Has Fallen" (2026)

DISNEY+

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Handsome" (new episode)

"Pod Meets World" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"1992" (2024)

"The Voice" (season 30 new episode)

"Line of Fire" (new episode)

"Days of Our Lives" (new episode)

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets ( 9:30 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

NHL: Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers (7:00 p.m. ET)

NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET)

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames (8:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"Fangoria Chainsaw Awards"

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