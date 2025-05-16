The final season of the hit drama "Transplant" – set in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto – continues to focus on the struggles of the charismatic lead character "Bash" but also the hectic domestic and professional lives of the other medical personnel.

It's already streaming for free in New Zealand, ahead of its U.S. premiere on May 22. Here's how to watch "Transplant" season 4 from anywhere with a VPN.

'Transplant' S4, streaming guide, TV channel, date "Transplant" season 4 is already available for free in New Zealand. It premieres in the U.S. on May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC with a two-hour event.

• WATCH FREE — TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

• U.S. — NBC (via Sling TV or Fubo), next day on Peacock

• Canada —Crave (Canada)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq) has almost re-qualifyed as a doctor after arriving from war-torn Syria but, although he and his younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) are now Canadian citizens, the future remains uncertain.

Rivalries continue, but it's business as usual at York Memorial and people saved by the team include a pedestrian trapped in a sinkhole, a "superhero", and an old couple who have managed to glue themselves together.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Transplant" season 4 online now, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch "Transplant" season 4 for free

You can watch "Transplant" season 4 for free on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

Simply sign up to the free streaming service with your email address.

Of course, TVNZ+ is blocked outside of New Zealand. You'll need a VPN to unblock it when traveling outside of NZ. We recommend NordVPN as it works well with almost any streamer, including TVNZ+.

Watch "Transplant" season 4 from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss out on "Transplant" season 4 altogether if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S.. and want to view your usual New Zealand service, you'd select NZ.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to TVNZ+ and stream "Transplant" season 4 online and for free, from wherever you happen to be.

How to watch 'Transplant' season 4 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Transplant" season 4 premieres on Thursday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC with a thrilling two-hour event.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Cut the cord? You can stream "Transplant" on the best cable TV alternatives that carry NBC – like Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

"Transplant" season 4 will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

How to watch "Transplant" season 4 in Canada

"Transplant" season 4 is airing on CTV and streaming now on Crave. Plans cost from $11.99 per month. It looks like it might also be available on Canadian Netflix.

Outside Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch "Transplant" season 4 internationally?

Can I watch 'Transplant' season 4 in the U.K.?

"Transplant" season 4 has no release date in the U.K. but previous seasons have appeared on Sky Witness.

However, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming platform. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can I watch 'Transplant' season 4 in Australia?

Unfortunately, "Transplant" season 4 hasn't been picked up for broadcast in Australia yet although it is available to buy or rent on Apple.

Anybody currently Down Under from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to tap into their usual streaming service.

'Transplant' season 4 - Cast

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed

Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc

Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis

Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter

Torri Higginson as Claire Malone

Kenny Wong as Arnold De Luca.

Mariah Inger as Rhoda DaSilva

Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira

Sugith Varughese as Dr. Aajay Singh

John Hannah as Dr. Jedidiah "Jed" Bishop

Gord Rand as Mark Novak

Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi

'Transplant' season 4 - Episodes

Season 04 Episode 01: “Crete” - Bash and Mags team up to save a John and Jane Doe found in the woods; a fully qualified surgeon now, June sees her old mentor in a new light; suspended from the hospital, Theo longs for the action while treating patients virtually.

S04 E02: “Sinkhole” – Bash jumps into a sinkhole to save a trapped pedestrian; Mags faces a difficult personal choice, while attempting to contain a potential outbreak in the Emergency Department.

S04 E03: “Home” - Bash and Mags have a friendly competition at work and a man with superhero ideation crash lands into the Emergency Department.

S04 E04: “Decisions” - Devi makes a decision between Mags and Bash; Bash aids a single father who has nowhere else to turn; June and Novak take different approaches when they deal with a resident; Theo treats a teen patient.

S04 E05: “Heart” - Mags shares personal news that affects Bash's work; Claire turns to Devi for help; June treats a patient with a phobia; Theo clashes with a family doctor when he helps a returning young patient.

S04 E06: “Fever Dream” – Mags undergoes transplant surgery and copes with the aftermath aided by her family and Bash; Bash balances personal and professional stress; June confronts Novak's self-sabotaging behaviour.

S04 E07: “Torn” - Bash passes on an opportunity, and works cases where things are not as they appear; Mags returns to York Memorial; June navigates loss professionally and personally; Theo goes out on a limb again for a patient; Claire is confronted by Devi.

S04 E08: “All I Have is How I Feel” - Bash and Mags support each other through new challenges while treating an older couple who show up at the hospital glued together; Theo is called out by Liz Bergeron about his repeated inability to follow hospital rules.

S04 E09: “Who is Mags?” - Bash treats a man injured in a car accident who was saved by the woman who hit him; Devi decides to fight to hold on to the department; in a moment where it is most needed, a former member of the York Memorial team returns.

S04 E10: “Never Too Late to Start Again” - June and Novak have it out; Theo risks his life for a patient and makes a big decision; Bash rises to the occasion during an emergency and sees how far he has come.

