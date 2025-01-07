How to watch 'Patience' online – stream neurodiverse detective series from anywhere

While autistic archivist Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis) relishes the routine and logic of her work, cataloguing evidence at Yorkshire Police's criminal records department, she feels she has more to offer. Her dreams become reality when Detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) recognizes her potential, but stepping out of the world she knows so well will come at a cost.

Here's how to watch "Patience" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Patience' release date, streaming details "Patience" premieres in the U.K. on Wednesday, January 8. There are 6 episodes in total.

• Watch FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Attending a regular support group for autistic adults, where precious advice for navigating life and its everyday obstacles is exchanged, has given Patience better grounding than most, but applying her talents further afield, in a fast-moving environment no less, will test her mental health to its limits.

With a keen eye for detail and a knack for problem-solving, the work itself is well within the realms of Patience's capabilities. The question is, will her idiosyncracies be understood at her new work environment, or will they be perceived as antisocial quirks and eccentricities?

Adapted from the acclaimed French series "Astrid and Raphaelle", read on and we'll show you how to watch "Patience" online from anywhere.

Watch 'Patience' free online

In the U.K., "Patience" season 1 will premiere at 9 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, January 8 on Channel 4, which is available to live stream on the Channel 4 streaming service. Both are free with a valid TV licence.

Episodes will air at the same time each Wednesday and Thursday. There are six in total.

Brits abroad can stream "Patience" from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Full details on how to use a VPN just below...

Watch 'Patience' from anywhere

How to watch 'Patience' from anywhere in the world

If "Patience" isn't streaming where you currently are, that doesn't mean you have to miss the comedy while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view Channel 4 as usual, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 and watch "Patience" as if you were back home.

'Patience' streams by country

Can I watch 'Patience' in the U.S.?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Patience" in the U.S. just yet, but when it does arrive it's likely to air on PBS.

If you're a Brit currently across the pond you can still catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Patience' in Canada?

We're still waiting on an announcement about "Patience" in Canada.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but are visiting Canada, you can still watch Channel 4 via a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Patience' in Australia?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Patience" in Australia yet.

For the timebeing, Brits can tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Patience' episode schedule

Episode 1: Paper Mountain Girl – Criminal archivist Patience's world changes when her unique talent is spotted by DI Bea Metcalf. When a man dies after setting himself on fire, eagle-eyed Patience spots an intriguing link to other cases.

– Criminal archivist Patience's world changes when her unique talent is spotted by DI Bea Metcalf. When a man dies after setting himself on fire, eagle-eyed Patience spots an intriguing link to other cases. Episode 2: Paper Mountain Girl: Part 2 – A distressed Patience is questioned by the police after coming under suspicion. Bea takes Patience under her wing, and they set to work on cracking the case. Together, they uncover a trail leading to South America and back.

– A distressed Patience is questioned by the police after coming under suspicion. Bea takes Patience under her wing, and they set to work on cracking the case. Together, they uncover a trail leading to South America and back. Episode 3: TBA – The team are baffled when a young woman is found dead among the dinosaur display at a museum. The mystery deepens as Patience makes a startling deduction.

– The team are baffled when a young woman is found dead among the dinosaur display at a museum. The mystery deepens as Patience makes a startling deduction. Episode 4 – When a reclusive crime writer is found dead behind locked doors, Bea asks Patience to help with the investigation. Can Patience make a breakthrough in the case?

– When a reclusive crime writer is found dead behind locked doors, Bea asks Patience to help with the investigation. Can Patience make a breakthrough in the case? Episode 5: TBA

Episode 6: TBA

'Patience' cast

Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience Evans

Ava-Grace Cook as Young Patience

Laura Fraser as Detective Bea Metcalf

Tom Lewis as Elliot Scott

Maxwell Whitelock as Alfie Metcalf-Haynes

Ali Ariaie as Will Akbari

Mark Benton as Calvin Baxter

Liza Sadovy as Dr Loretta Parsons

