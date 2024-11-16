You can't keep a good woman down and Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) has no intention of quietly enjoying her relocation to Crete. Following on from the successful adaptation of "Magpie Murders", "Moonflower Murders" see her reunited with Atticus Pünd (Timothy McMullan) to solve more grisly crimes.

Here's how to watch "Moonflower Murders" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Moonflower Murders' - Dates, time, channel The first two episodes of "Moonflower Murders" premieres in the U.K. on Saturday, November 16 at 9:15pm GMT and 10:20pm GMT on BBC One with all six episodes available on BBC iPlayer the same day. The show aired in the U.S. on PBS back in September 2024.

As ever with a Horowitz book/ adaptation of one of his own books, there are layers to this story and multiple interlocking plots that both thwart and delight the reader/ viewer. This time author Alan Conway is back on the scene as events begin to take place uncomfortably close to home.

Susan is helping with a struggling hotel in Greece when a combination of a murder almost a decade previously and written about by Conway plus a perceived miscarriage of justice and then the sudden disappearance of Cecily Treherne kick-start a new adventure.

Read on to find out how to watch "Moonflower Murders" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Moonflower Murders" for free in the U.K.

"Moonflower Murders" premieres on BBC One on Saturday, November 16 at 9:15pm GMT and 10:20pm GMT with all six episodes available on BBC iPlayer the same day.

How to watch 'Moonflower Murders' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Moonflower Murders" should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

How to watch 'Moonflower Murders' around the world

How to watch 'Moonflower Murders' in the United States?

"Moonflower Murders" premiered in the U.S. on PBS back in September.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN.

How to watch 'Moonflower Murders' online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Moonflower Murders" when it premieres on BBC One on Saturday, November 16 at 9:15pm GMT and 10:20pm GMT with all six episodes available on BBC iPlayer the same day. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

However, if you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN service.

Can I watch 'Moonflower Murders' online in Canada?

Although "Moonflower Murders" will be available in Canada on Passport, the PBS on-demand service, there are some restrictions with older models of Roku and Apple TV.

However, if you are in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'Moonflower Murders' online in Australia?

There is currently no release date for "Moonflower Murders" in Australia but "Magpie Murders" - also starring Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland and Timothy McMullan as Atticus Pünd - is available on Britbox so we fully expect it to also be on there very soon.

However, if you can't wait that long and are working on vacation or working Down Under you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN.

Can I watch "Moonflower Murders" in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "Moonflower Murders" in New Zealand as yet but if you are currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN.

'Moonflower Murders' - Cast

Lesley Manville as Susan

Timothy McMullan as Atticus Pünd

Alexandros Logothetis as Andreas

Daniel Mays as Locke/Chubb

Claire Rushbrook as Kate

Conleth Hill as Alan Conway

Matthew Beard as James

Sanjeev Kohli as Sajid Khan

Mark Gatiss as Parris/Berlin

Rosalie Craig as Lisa/Melissa

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Madeline

Adrian Rawlins as Lawrence/Lance

Liam Garrigan as Leonard Collins

Kostis Daskalakis as Vangelis

Alec Secareanu as Stefan

'Moonflower Murders' - Episode guide

Episode 1: Susan Ryeland is in Crete, running a struggling hotel, when a couple arrive and ask her for help finding their missing daughter.

Episode 2: Susan learns more from the hotel night manager and spa manager. Atticus Pünd journeys to Melissa James’ home to investigate her murder.

Episode 3: Susan goes to London to investigate what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder, despite warnings to stay away from the case.

Episode 4: Susan meets with Alan’s ex-partner who divulges new details. Algernon discovers that Leonard and Samantha received a large sum of money.

Episode 5: Liam Corby tells Susan that that he knows a secret of Lisa’s. Pünd reveals several conclusions he’s drawn about the murder of Melissa James.

Episode 6: With help from Pünd, Susan puts the pieces together to solve the cases of both Frank Parris and Cecily Treherne.

'Moonflower Murders' FAQ

Are there any other returning members of the "Magpie Murders" cast beside Manville and McMullan? Yes, there are. They include Alexandros Logothetis (The Island, Exelixi) as Andreas, Daniel Mays (Des, The Long Shadow) as Locke/Chubb, Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood, Wilderness) as Kate, Conleth Hill (The Power of Parker, Game of Thrones) as Alan Conway, Matthew Beard (Vienna Blood, Dracula) as James and Sanjeev Kohli (River City, Dog Squad) as Sajid Khan.

What about new cast members? Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Nolly) as Parris/Berlin, Rosalie Craig (Anatomy of A Scandal, The Queen’s Gambit) as Lisa/Melissa, Pippa Bennett-Warner (A Bit of Light, Gangs of London) as Madeline and Adrian Rawlins (Slow Horses, Living) as Lawrence/Lance.

