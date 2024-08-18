How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion show online and from anywhere — date, time
Catch up on all the tea from the "Love Island USA" aftermath
The villa may be vacant and Casa Amor abandoned, but fans who didn't quite get their fill of drama from "Love Island USA" season 6 have one more treat in store. Read on as we reveal all the information you need to watch the "Love Island USA" reunion online and from anywhere with a VPN.
The reunion episode of "Love Island USA" season 6 goes out on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST on Tue.)
• U.S. — Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
**WARNING: Spoilers for "Love Island USA" season 6 follow
Widely regarded as the best run of the show yet and the one that put "Love Island USA" back on the top rung of the reality show ladder, season 6 saw a total of 33 islanders come and go over 32 days in search of love and a $100,000 jackpot.
The couple left standing at the very end — having originally coupled up on day 1 — were Serena and Kordell. They seemed like a perfect couple from the get go and America agreed, voting them this season's winners. We were delighted (and not a little relieved!) when Kordell decided to split the prize money with the new love of his life.
But are they still together? And what of Leah and Miguel, JaNa and Miguel and Kendall and Nicole? The reunion show gives us the chance to catch up on all of the post-villa IRL shenanigans. Who's hooking up? Who's been dumped? And have Rob and Aaron continued their budding bromance back in the real world?
Here's everything you need to watch the "Love Island USA" season 6 reunion online and stream it from wherever you are in the world.
Watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion in the U.S.
Four weeks after the end of season 6's main run, the "Love Island USA" reunion show is set to air on NBC's streaming service Peacock on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99/month for Premium membership, but the $13.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.
Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.
Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of "The Office", "Suits", "30 Rock", "Yellowstone" and more (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Plus, of course, hundreds of episodes of "Love Island"! Subscribers can also stream live WWE and EPL action and episodes of current NBC series.
Watch 'Love Island USA' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the "Love Island USA" S6 reunion on your usual streaming service?
You can still watch it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business.
Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market right now.:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view an American service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Peacock and stream "Love Island USA" as if you were back in the U.S.
How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion around the world
How to watch 'Love Island USA' S6 reunion in Canada
Despite its regular episodes going out daily on Crave, the "Love Island USA" season 6 reunion doesn't feature in the network's airing schedule.
We understand, however, that it will still appear online on the Crave streaming service, with subscriptions starting at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).
We expect that cable subscribers will also be able to stream the show on CTV.ca and on the CTV mobile app from Tuesday — just like the other season 6 instalments.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service and watch "Love Island USA" online when you're overseas.
How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion in the U.K.
Season 6 of "Love Island USA" started in the U.K. a couple of months after its U.S. premiere. So we'd expect the reunion episode to air sometime in September or October.
When it does eventually come, it will go out for free on the ITVBe Freeview channel on TV and the channel's ITVX platform online.
In the U.K. and want to watch the reunion episodes sooner? You can use a VPN to watch as if you were back in the U.S. or Canada.
Can I watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion in Australia?
"Love Island USA" season 6 still hasn't begun to stream in Australia. Ultimately, it will be broadcast on 9Go! and streamed on 9Now, but you'll have to be patient!
Remember, if you’re traveling Down Under from the U.S. or U.K. and want to watch on Peacock or free on ITVX, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch the "Love Island USA" reunion online as normal.
