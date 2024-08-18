How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion show online and from anywhere — date, time

The villa may be vacant and Casa Amor abandoned, but fans who didn't quite get their fill of drama from "Love Island USA" season 6 have one more treat in store. Read on as we reveal all the information you need to watch the "Love Island USA" reunion online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Love Island USA' season 6 streams, TV channel The reunion episode of "Love Island USA" season 6 goes out on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST on Tue.)

**WARNING: Spoilers for "Love Island USA" season 6 follow

Widely regarded as the best run of the show yet and the one that put "Love Island USA" back on the top rung of the reality show ladder, season 6 saw a total of 33 islanders come and go over 32 days in search of love and a $100,000 jackpot.

The couple left standing at the very end — having originally coupled up on day 1 — were Serena and Kordell. They seemed like a perfect couple from the get go and America agreed, voting them this season's winners. We were delighted (and not a little relieved!) when Kordell decided to split the prize money with the new love of his life.

But are they still together? And what of Leah and Miguel, JaNa and Miguel and Kendall and Nicole? The reunion show gives us the chance to catch up on all of the post-villa IRL shenanigans. Who's hooking up? Who's been dumped? And have Rob and Aaron continued their budding bromance back in the real world?

Here's everything you need to watch the "Love Island USA" season 6 reunion online and stream it from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion in the U.S.

Four weeks after the end of season 6's main run, the "Love Island USA" reunion show is set to air on NBC's streaming service Peacock on Monday, August 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99/month for Premium membership, but the $13.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Watch 'Love Island USA' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the "Love Island USA" S6 reunion on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion around the world

How to watch 'Love Island USA' S6 reunion in Canada

Despite its regular episodes going out daily on Crave, the "Love Island USA" season 6 reunion doesn't feature in the network's airing schedule.

We understand, however, that it will still appear online on the Crave streaming service, with subscriptions starting at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

We expect that cable subscribers will also be able to stream the show on CTV.ca and on the CTV mobile app from Tuesday — just like the other season 6 instalments.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service and watch "Love Island USA" online when you're overseas.

How to watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion in the U.K.

Season 6 of "Love Island USA" started in the U.K. a couple of months after its U.S. premiere. So we'd expect the reunion episode to air sometime in September or October.

When it does eventually come, it will go out for free on the ITVBe Freeview channel on TV and the channel's ITVX platform online.

In the U.K. and want to watch the reunion episodes sooner? You can use a VPN to watch as if you were back in the U.S. or Canada.

Can I watch 'Love Island USA' season 6 reunion in Australia?

"Love Island USA" season 6 still hasn't begun to stream in Australia. Ultimately, it will be broadcast on 9Go! and streamed on 9Now, but you'll have to be patient!

Remember, if you’re traveling Down Under from the U.S. or U.K. and want to watch on Peacock or free on ITVX, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch the "Love Island USA" reunion online as normal.

