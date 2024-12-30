How to watch 'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 online and on TV

If the first season of “The Traitors” U..K was popular, season 2 was a bonafide smash hit. Now, Claudia Winkleman is back for season 3 with a new coven ready to lie and double-cross their way to the grand prize of up to £120,000.

Here's how you can watch "The Traitors" U.K. season 3 potentially for FREE online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 streaming details, release date, channel Season 3 of "The Traitors" U.K. debuts on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. with three episodes dropping each week (full schedule below).

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• CA — Crave

• AU — 10Play (free)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

It is fair to say that this reality show, and Winkleman’s knitwear, have captured the imagination of millions around the world. The game remains as it always has been: those given the Traitor designation band together to take out the Faithfuls. Everyone wants to get their share of that prize, leading to betrayal and gripping gameplay.

There’s is so much we do not know about yet about this latest season. Even the number of contestants has not been revealed. However, the host and her coven are heading back to the scenic Scottish Highlands. Expect even bigger missions and more dramatic twists.

Will the Faithfuls uncover their treacherous rivals this time around? Here's everything you need to watch "The Traitors" U.K. season 3 online. Stream every episode no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch 'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 free online

The eagerly awaited return of "The Traitors" takes place on Wednesday, January 1 on BBC One. The first two episodes air at 8 p.m., with the rest airing at 9 p.m. Shows go out on TV on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

It is also available on BBC iPlayer, with each batch of three episodes expected to drop on the Wednesday night, as in previous years, so super fans don't have to wait for the TV broadcast.

The BBC iPlayer is totally FREE to view — provided you have a TV license of course.

BBC iPlayer is available on pretty much any streaming device you can think of, including web browsers and through its smartphone app.

If you're outside of the UK when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent iPlayer from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 episode schedule

Episode 1: Wednesday, Jan. 1 (episodes 1-3 land on iPlayer)

Episode 2: Thursday, Jan. 2

Episode 3: Friday, Jan. 3

Episode 4: Wednesday, Jan. 8 (episodes 4-6 land on iPlayer)

Episode 5: Thursday, Jan. 9

Episode 6: Friday, Jan. 10

Episode 7: Wednesday, Jan. 15 (episodes 7-9 land on iPlayer)

Episode 8: Thursday, Jan. 16

Episode 9: Friday, Jan. 17

Episode 10: TBC

Episode 11: TBC

Episode 12: TBC

How to watch 'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Traitors" U.K. on your usual service a.k.a. iPlayer?

You can still watch the addictive game show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view BBC iPlayer, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch The Traitors U.K. episodes as if you were in the U.K.

'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 streams by country

Can I watch 'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 online in the U.S.?

Streaming service Peacock is the home of all things "The Traitors" in the U.S, and that includes the U.K. version, though for the last two years they haven't landed in the U.S. until after the end of the America season. The next U.S. instalment is coming on January 9.

If you're a Brit in the U.S., you can watch "The Traitors" U.K. season 3 online on the BBC iPlayer without waiting by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 online in Canada

In Canada, the third season of "The Traitors" U.K. — as well as previous seasons — will be available on streaming service Crave. In previous years, episodes have landed on the same day they aired in the U.K., but we're expecting the show to premiere on Friday, January 3 this time.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month with your first three months half price for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $19.99/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Traitors' U.K. season 3 online in Australia?

Based on previous release timings, Aussies are likely to have to wait a month or two to see season 3 of the "The Traitors" U.K. However, previous seasons are now available in full and for FREE for you to binge at your leisure via Network 10's streaming service, 10Play.

That's also where you'll find "The Traitors" series from around the globe including the Aussie's own version and iterations from New Zealand and the U.S.

A Brit who's Down Under? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead, meaning you won't have to miss out. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

