How to watch 'Murder Has Two Faces' online from anywhere
What makes some cases hit the headlines and others live in the shadows? And are they perhaps even linked?
Everybody has heard of Laci Peterson but what about Evelyn Hernandez? Both young women were pregnant and both their bodies, minus the head and limbs, were found in San Francisco Bay. The murders took place less than a year apart so why were they never linked and why has one received blanket press coverage but the other been ignored?
Here's how to watch "Murder Has Two Faces" from anywhere with a VPN.
"Murder Has Two Faces" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, May 6.
• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle
• Rest of the World — Disney Plus (dates TBA)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
These are just some of the questions around those cases and, over the three episode run, others involving the cases those of Joyce Chiang, a promising young attorney who vanished and was found dead in Washington, DC that has uncanny similarities with the murder of Chandra Levy plus the common ground between the "Tagged Killer" and the "Craigslist Killer".
The show’s executive producer and director Lisa Cortés explained: “These [unfamiliar] cases are as haunting as tragic and as deserving of national attention as the ones we all know... by spotlighting these overlooked lives, we’re not just telling true crime stories — we’re confronting the biases that determine which victims are seen, heard and afforded justice.”
Read on to see the ways you can watch "Murder Has Two Faces" online on streaming platforms the world over.
How to watch 'Murder Has Two Faces' from anywhere in the world
If "Murder Has Two Faces" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Murder Has Two Faces" online from wherever you are in the world.
How to watch 'Murder Has Two Faces' online in the U.S.
"Murder Has Two Faces' is available to stream on Hulu from Tuesday, May 6 in the U.S.. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.
You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.
And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.
Watch 'Murder Has Two Faces' around the world
There are no release dates for "Murder Has Two Faces" internationally at the time of writing but the show will almost certainly stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. very soon. Come back here for details.
The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.
'Murder Has Two Faces' — Episode guide
- Season 01 Episode 01 — "Motherhood Interrupted": Two pregnant women, Laci Peterson and Evelyn Hernandez, are found dead in the SF Bay. Is there a connection? Rumors of a satanic cult swirl.
- S01 E02 — "Capitol Killings": Chandra Levy and Joyce Chiang, two young women tied to DC power circles, vanish and are found murdered. Is there a serial killer at work?
- S01 E03 — "Good Guys Gone Bad": Predators known as the Craigslist Killer and the Tagged Killer, use social media to hunt. One survivor shares her story.
'Murder Has Two Faces' trailer
More from Tom's Guide
- Stream 'The Silence of the Lambs' via Max
- Watch 'Havoc': Netflix's newest No. 1 film
- New on Netflix in May 2025 — every movie and show coming this month
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.