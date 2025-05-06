How to watch 'Murder Has Two Faces' online from anywhere

Everybody has heard of Laci Peterson but what about Evelyn Hernandez? Both young women were pregnant and both their bodies, minus the head and limbs, were found in San Francisco Bay. The murders took place less than a year apart so why were they never linked and why has one received blanket press coverage but the other been ignored?

"Murder Has Two Faces" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, May 6.

These are just some of the questions around those cases and, over the three episode run, others involving the cases those of Joyce Chiang, a promising young attorney who vanished and was found dead in Washington, DC that has uncanny similarities with the murder of Chandra Levy plus the common ground between the "Tagged Killer" and the "Craigslist Killer".

The show’s executive producer and director Lisa Cortés explained: “These [unfamiliar] cases are as haunting as tragic and as deserving of national attention as the ones we all know... by spotlighting these overlooked lives, we’re not just telling true crime stories — we’re confronting the biases that determine which victims are seen, heard and afforded justice.”

'Murder Has Two Faces' — Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01 — "Motherhood Interrupted": Two pregnant women, Laci Peterson and Evelyn Hernandez, are found dead in the SF Bay. Is there a connection? Rumors of a satanic cult swirl.

Chandra Levy and Joyce Chiang, two young women tied to DC power circles, vanish and are found murdered. Is there a serial killer at work? S01 E03 — "Good Guys Gone Bad": Predators known as the Craigslist Killer and the Tagged Killer, use social media to hunt. One survivor shares her story.

'Murder Has Two Faces' trailer

OFFICIAL TRAILER: ‘Murder Has Two Faces’ | May 6 | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

