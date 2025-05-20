The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao is set to be a fascinating encounter between two sides who are hoping to salvage their poor domestic seasons by lifting the Europa League trophy — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream date, time, TV channels The Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Wednesday, May 21.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Thursday)

• FREE — Discovery+ (UK) / Servus TV (Austria)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Hampered by injuries to key players for much of the season, it’s been a Premier League campaign to forget for Tottenham. Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost 21 games and are lying 17th in the table. Despite their domestic troubles, Spurs have excelled in European competition and ran out comfortable 5-1 aggregate winners over Bodø/Glimt in the semi-finals. Targeting a first major trophy since their League Cup triumph in 2008, they have already beaten Man Utd three times this season.

It’s been an equally torrid domestic campaign for the Red Devils who sit just one place above Spurs in the Premier League table and have lost their last three games in a row. Manager Ruben Amorim has found life at Old Trafford especially tough, but securing a trophy in his first season in charge would provide a welcome boost ahead of a crucial summer transfer window. United are also used to delivering in finals, having upset Man City just one year ago to win the FA Cup and winning this competition back in 2016/17 under José Mourinho.

For one side it will be get-out-of-jail-free card and a trophy to boot with entry to the Champions League awaiting the winners.

You won't want to miss any of the action in this Tottenham vs Man Utd clash in the Europa final. We’ve got all the live stream details you need down below, with some streams potentially for free.

Watch Tottenham vs Man Utd for FREE

Yes, Tottenham vs Man Utd is being shown for FREE across several platforms.

In the U.K., you can watch the action at no cost on TNT via Discovery Plus for UK and Ireland customers.

Elsewhere, the 2025 Europa League Final will be shown for FREE by Servus TV in Austria and on Tabii in Turkey.

If you're traveling outside any of these coutnries, you will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services. Details below.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream from anywhere

Tottenham vs Man Utd live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Ukrainian service, you'd select Ukraine from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the game.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already use this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines CBS shows with lots of other streaming content from the archives, plus regular live sport such as the Europa League. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports will showcase the Tottenham vs Man Utd game for FREE via Discovery Plus in the U.K..

Normally, you can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to make your device appear to be at home and access your usual streaming platform.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on DAZN.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home – our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. Plans start at $14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game on your usual platform by using one of the best VPN services; we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream in India

In India, you can watch the Tottenham vs Man Utd live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're a resident of India but outside the country, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, and setting the location as India.

