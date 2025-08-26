How to watch 'Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey' online — stream the Diane Sawyer special from anywhere

The March 2022 announcement that Bruce Willis was retiring was met with widespread shock. The "Die Hard" and "Pulp Fiction" star had just been diagnosed with aphasia, which severely impacts communication, although it later emerged that his struggles had for years been a source of gossip throughout Hollywood. In this 60-minute ABC News special, Emma Heming, Willis' wife, opens up about the family's new reality to Diane Sawyer.

'Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey' streams, release date "Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey" premieres on Tuesday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — ABC via Sling TV / Fubo | From August 27 on Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

A year later, Willis' family revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which can cause personality changes, memory loss and physical difficulties. Heming, who's been married to Willis since 2009 and shares two daughters with him (Willis also has three daughters by ex-wife Demi Moore) has been refreshingly honest about the toll it has taken on her.

She's since become an advocate for support workers, who were hailed as heroes during the pandemic — albeit without any meaningful financial reward — and have since been marginalized and demonized once more.

The special will also see Sawyer speak to dementia experts to learn more about the condition, and to offer advice to the millions of support workers and carers who have no such platform or outlet for sharing their own harrowing experiences.

"Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey" premieres on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, August 26.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can get ABC via a cord-cutting service like Sling TV or Fubo — more details below.

Alternatively, you can tune in from Wednesday, August 27 on Disney Plus and Hulu.

Hulu offers new subscribers a 30-day FREE trial, but you'll get better value from the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle, which costs just $10.99 per month. Alternatively, the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Select bundle costs $16.99 per month, and the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle costs $16.99 per month.

There's no word on an international release for "Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey" at the time of writing, but the special will likely stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. very soon. Come back here for details.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99/month.

