How to watch 'Surviving Ohio State' documentary online – stream true crime from anywhere

"Surviving Ohio State" arrives on the heels of "Athlete A" and "At the Heart of Gold" about the sexual abuse of young athletes at Michigan State and "Happy Valley" about similar sick revelations at Penn State in what is fast becoming a distressing genre of documentary.

'Surviving Ohio State' - Streaming details "Surviving Ohio State" premieres in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Max

At Ohio State, the focus is on the activities of Dr. Richard Strauss who it is believed abused at least 177 male students at Ohio State (some estimates go as high as 2,000+) from 1978 to 1998. He worked particularly with the fencing, hockey and wrestling teams. The latter was coached by Russ Hellickson with two-time NCAA champ Jim Jordan as his primary assistant - Jordan is now a prominent Republican Party politician.

The accusations against Strauss involved inappropriate examinations, his taking of showers in the locker room with athletes and grooming behavior. Jordan, amongst others, claims to have known nothing about the abuse whilst the victims allege there is a conspiracy of silence at the university (indeed, the documentary is based on the 'Sports Illustrated' article: "Why Aren’t More People Talking About the Ohio State Sex Abuse Scandal").

Strauss eventually retired on his own terms. Those affected are currently seeking redress. Many of them appear in the film.

"Surviving Ohio State" premieres in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 17 on HBO at 9.00 p.m. ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT. and will be available to stream on Max.



Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.

HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

"Surviving Ohio State" premieres in Canada on Crave on Tuesday, June 17.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Unfortunately, there is no release date in the U.K. for "Surviving Ohio State". When that changes you'll read about that here first.

"Surviving Ohio State" premieres in Oz on Max (now available Down Under) on Wednesday, June 18.

Plans start at AU$11.99/month and run up to a premium version of AU$21.99.

Official 'Surviving Ohio State' Trailer

'Surviving Ohio State' - Cast

Mark Coleman (former OSU student-athlete)

Adam DiSabato (former OSU student-athlete)

Michael DiSabato (former OSU student-athlete)

Will Knight (former OSU student-athlete)

Al Novakowski (former OSU student-athlete)

Rockey Ratliff (former OSU student-athlete)

Dan Ritchie (former OSU student-athlete)

Mike Schyck (former OSU student-athlete)

Stephen Snyder-Hill (OSU alumnus)

Frederick Feeney (Wrestling referee)

PLUS OTHERS

"Surviving Ohio State" - FAQs

Where is Dr Richard Strauss now? Strauss committed suicide in 2005, claiming in a note that he had been experiencing "significant escalating medical and pain problems since January 2002".

Can I watch 'Surviving Ohio State' on Netflix? No, not right now. The feature-length documentary will be streaming on Max, premiering June 17 in the U.S.. Remember to use NordVPN if you need to access your usual streaming service.

