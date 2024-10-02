The man who co-wrote and starred in the wonderful "This Country" has a fascination for the frankly unsettling world of British folklore and gives us a guided tour over three episodes of "Charlie Cooper's Myth Country". Be afraid, be slightly afraid.

Here's how to watch "Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' - dates, time, channel "Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" airs on Friday, October 4 on BBC Three at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT). All three episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Cooper begins in East Anglia with an overnight stakeout for a 900-year-old demon dog known locally as Black Shuck and talks to locals about the infamous curses associated with the creature.

Undaunted, the BAFTA-winning actor crosses the country in his campervan to investigate "spooky small-town goings on, uncovering eye-witness accounts and elusive evidence as well as staging his own experiments in a bid to bring him closer to the truth."

In an era of social media misinformation, online echo chambers and hyper-real AI video generators such as Pika 1.5, is it possible to separate fact from fiction?

Read on to find out how to watch "Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' for free in the U.K.

"Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" will premiere on BBC Three and then stream it FREE on BBC iPlayer from Friday, October 4, 2024. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' in the States?

"Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" does not have a release date in the U.S. as yet.

However, if you are a Brit abroad for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch 'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" on Friday, October 4 on BBC Three at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream free on BBC iPlayer from the same day. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're traveling outside the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" in Canada yet.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' online in Australia?

"Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" is not available to stream in Australia as yet.

However, if you are a Brit and Down Under for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' in New Zealand?

"Charlie Cooper's Myth Country" is not available to stream in New Zealand as yet.

However, if you are a Brit and there for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' episode guide

Episode 1 - BLACK SHUCK: With the help of an old AA van, Charlie goes in search of Black Shuck, the demon dog of East Anglia. Despite a local legend that seeing Shuck brings with it a curse, Charlie meets locals who claim they have survived such encounters. Keen to capture the beast on camera, he attempts an overnight stakeout, with unexpected consequences. Alleged sightings of this 900-year-old hell hound are recorded almost monthly, so is Charlie in with a chance? His humorous odyssey takes him across Norfolk and Suffolk, where he meets witnesses and learns that in Britain almost every county has its own mythical creature. You only need to scratch the surface anywhere in this land to discover that folklore, myth and legend are very much alive.

Episode 2 - MARKS ON THE LANDSCAPE: Charlie Cooper’s odyssey heads to Wiltshire, home to ancient sites such as Stonehenge, Avebury and the Westbury chalk horse, to get to the bottom of why humans feel the need to leave marks on the landscape. He soon turns his investigation towards a far more recent phenomenon, crop circles, hoping to settle a debate that has plagued his family for years. They believe that crop circles are the work of aliens, but Charlie strongly doubts that. He meets with farmers and secretive 'croppies' (humans who create crop circles), trying to get to the bottom of how these vast and intricate shapes appear overnight. Helped by his friend Scott, Charlie takes his research one step further and attempts to shed light on the phenomenon by making his very own crop circle. The humorous trip, aboard an old AA van, shows him that you only need to scratch the surface anywhere in this land to discover that folklore, myth and legend are very much alive and exert a beguiling power.

Episode 3 - TBA

'Charlie Cooper's Myth Country' FAQ

What has Charlie Cooper said about his new show? "I’m really excited about this new series, as I’ve always been fascinated by local legends, myth and folklore. As I see it, my mission is to explore our ancient world, seek out mythical creatures and boldly go where no TV presenter has gone before."