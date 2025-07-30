How to watch "Destination X" U.K. on BBC iPlayer — it's *FREE*

"Destination X" U.K. will be on BBC, streaming for free, from July 30, 2025. The free stream will include all 10 episodes as the love child of Race Across the World and The Traitors hits our screens.

The British platform will stream "Destination X" on BBC iPlayer with 13 contestants looking to identify just where they are in the world. But how can you watch "Destination X" from anywhere? Can you get the free BBC stream in Canada and the U.S. too? And what devices is BBC iPlayer on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch "Destination X" on BBC iPlayer...

How to watch "Destination X" U.K. on BBC iPlayer

The BBC has exclusive rights to "Destination X" in the U.K. and will be showing the first season FREE on its streaming platform BBC iPlayer.

To access this you must be from Blighty and have a valid TV license. If so, register for your account today.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS iPLAYER FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We've used VPN's to watch plenty of TV shows and sport on BBC iPlayer. The quality is brilliant, and worth of watching this new series.

How to watch "Destination X" U.K. on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is free to watch, but is it only broadcasting "Destination X" for free in the U.K..

Those traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer's free "Destination X" stream in the U.S.A and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream "Destination X" like a pro....

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch "Destination X" U.K. on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free "Destination X" stream on iPlayer, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch the "The Great British Sewing Bee" on iPlayer for free.

Why should I watch "Destination X" on BBC iPlayer?

In short, BBC iPlayer is the exclusive home of "Destination X" in the U.K. — you won't be able to watch it anywhere else.

This exciting new show, which has already captivated audiences across multiple countries since its debut in Belgium, is hosted by Rob Brydon (Uncle Bryn from Gavin & Stacey. It promises to be another brilliant addition to the BBC.

The premise: 13 contestants embark on a coach trip around Europe — blindfolded. Along the way, they face challenges and occasional glimpses of the surroundings to earn clues. By the end of each episode they have to guess where they are on a map — with the contestant furthest away heading home.

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android/Google TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (phone & tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Phones and Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is BBC iPlayer the best way to watch "Destination X" U.K.?

As alluded to earlier, the BBC is the only way to watch "Destination X" season 5 – from launch on Wednesday, July 30.

According to the BBC Annual Report published July 15, "digital consumption of BBC content significantly increased this year [2025] with nearly 10% more requests on BBC iPlayer."

For the best streaming experience, the BBC recommends a 1.5Mbps connection for standard definition and 5Mbps for high definition (HD).

