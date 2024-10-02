Paul 'Wicky' WIckstead, the man who put blunt into blunt force trauma, is back in "The Cleaner" season 3 and he still doesn't know he doesn't know but what he does know about is cleaning up a crime scene. Or rather he would if he could concentrate long enough to make sure he did a good job.

Here's how to watch "The Cleaner" season 3 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

'The Cleaner' season 3 - dates, time, channel "The Cleaner" season 3 premieres on Friday, October 4 at 9:30 p.m. BST (4.30 p.m. ET/1.30 p.m. PT) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The the new season of the award-winning and much-loved TV show follows a well-worn pattern – grisly murder, lots of blood, idiot cleaner – that somehow manages never to become boring.

In the real world 'Wicky' would not last 5 minutes in his job but that's the charm of the show. Where else, other than true crime documentaries about murders in the 1970s do crime scene personnel seem so human and effortlessly unprofessional?

And that formula has encouraged a host of big names such as Sharon Rooney, Ben Willbond, Steve Pemberton, Chaneil Kular and Conleth Hill (see cast list below for other guest stars) to sign up for season 3. Bring it on.

Grab a mop and read on to find out how to watch "The Cleaner" season 3 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Cleaner' season 3 for free in the U.K.

"The Cleaner" season 3 will premiere on BBC One and then stream FREE on BBC iPlayer on Friday, October 4 at 9:30 p.m. BST You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'The Cleaner' season 3 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Cleaner" season 3 should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

How to watch 'The Cleaner' season 3 around the world

Can I watch 'The Cleaner' season 3 in the U.S.?

Although there is no release date for "The Cleaner" season 3 in the U.S., it will almost certainly become available on BritBox along with seasons one and two.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN.

Watch 'The Cleaner' season 3 online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "The Cleaner" season 3 on BBC One or stream free on BBC iPlayer on Friday, October 4 at 9:30 p.m. BST. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

Can I watch "The Cleaner" season 3 online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S. there is no release date but "The Cleaner" season 3 will be available in Canada on Hoopla Digital and BritBox via Roku

Can I watch 'The Cleaner' season 3 online in Australia?

"The Cleaner" season 3 will be available in Australia on BritBox and likely for FREE on ABCiview with a release date TBA.

Can I watch 'The Cleaner' season 3 in New Zealand?

"The Cleaner" season 3 will be available to stream on TVNZ in in New Zealand with a release date TBA. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to watch for free.

'The Cleaner' season 3 cast list

Greg Davies as Paul 'Wicky Wiskstead

Zita Sattar as PS Ruth Edwards

Supporting cast: Sharon Rooney (as seen in "Barbie"), Ben Willbond ("Ghosts"), Steve Pemberton ("Inside No 9"), Conleth Hill ("Game of Thrones"), Derek Griffiths ("Unforgotten"), Chaneil Kular ("Sex Education"), Philippa Dunne ("Motherland"), Gemma Whelan ("Killing Eve"), Harry Peacock ("Toast of London"), Paula Wilcox ("Coronation Street"), Rebekah Staton ("Doctor Who"), Rosie Cavaliero (The Power of Parker), Sophia Dall’Aglio ("So Awkward"), Sheila Reid ("Benidorm"), Vicki Pepperdine ("Getting On") and Viraj Juneja ("Horrible Histories").

'The Cleaner' season 3 - Episode guide

Episode 1: THE REUNION - Wicky finds himself on a job for an old childhood school friend, Justin, who it turns out has done rather well for himself. Justin’s got the lot: a dream house, a supercar, an adorable child, a grand piano, and a big pool of blood in his hall where the grand piano unfortunately fell on someone. Good thing Wicky’s there to clean up.

Episode 2: THE BABY - There’s been an incident in a shepherd’s hut, and Wicky’s called in to clean it up asap so it can go back to being rented out by its formidable owner, Lara. He’d better get his act together, because the heavily pregnant Lara expects ruthless efficiency from all her employees, and Lara’s gardener Donald and mother Caroline don’t exactly make life easier for Wicky.

Episode 3: THE COMMITTEE - An elderly patron at a community centre has suffered a (slightly) premature death, and Wicky has been called in to clean up. He’s rather looking forward to it – he’s great with old people. Or so he thinks. It turns out Drakefield Community Centre is a simmering cauldron of rivalries, gossip and drama, just barely kept operating by strung-out manager Margaret and ruled over by a mysterious committee of unseen elders who rule from the shadows with an iron fist. Will Wicky make a good impression with his natural charm and excellent singing voice? Or will he anger and offend literally everyone he meets. Either way, the committee will hear about this!

Episode 4: THE LIGHTHOUSE - Wicky’s been called to a remote and windswept lighthouse off the coast of Ireland. The keeper’s mate has been lost at sea, and Wicky has to clean up his personal belongings – just your standard sweep-and-clear. It should be an easy enough gig for Wicky, who’s looking forward to the chance to escape the rat race and commune with nature a bit. But nature doesn’t seem too keen to commune. The island is riddled with hostile seagulls and mysterious nautical legends, and home to an epically grumpy lighthouse keeper Brennan, who insists that dark and powerful forces are at work, and that all is not what it seems. Plus there’s a folk song and a jellyfish. Wicky’s got his work cut out for him.

Episode 5: THE HOUSEKEEPER - Wicky heads to a stately home to clean up after the sad demise of an estate agent. He’s expecting to get a taste of how the other half live. What he finds is a strange time-warped Downton nightmare, a crumbling old pile ruled by a despotic housekeeper, Mrs Barton, who keeps armies of cooks, maids and groundsmen in line with nothing more than a crisply disapproving stare. Will Wicky get the job done before the return of the fearsome Lady Rice-Burrows, or will he get the boot through the tradesman’s entrance? Either way, Wicky slowly discovers there is a little bit more to the estate agent’s death than meets the eye.

Episode 6: THE WEDDING - Wicky’s been invited to a royal wedding. The bride is the daughter of none other than Brummie kingpin Bob Mammot, The King of Storage. Bob heads up the biggest storage company in the Black Country, and he’s pulled out all the stops for his little girl’s special day. But her fairy tale has been interrupted by a baseball bat attack on one of the guests, and it’s down to Wicky to clean up the mess. It takes more than a near-fatal assault with a blunt instrument to derail a Mammot wedding. Because the venue has been booked, the press has been briefed, the police have been bribed, an enormous cake shaped like a storage container has been baked, and some of the Midlands’ biggest names have been confirmed. Nothing should get in the way of celebrating the wedding of the century. Hopefully Wicky can get the show back on the road. Or the storage king’s terrifying wife Vivien will know the reason why.

'The Cleaner' season 3 FAQ

What has Greg Davies said about "The Cleaner" season 3? “I am so delighted to be back wading around in blood. We have made sure that Wicky has some bizarre characters to deal with this series. Looking forward to sweating in a scene of crime suit and wearing the earring that my nieces find so cringe.”