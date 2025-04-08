How to watch 'Black Snow' season 2 online — stream the Australian murder mystery from anywhere

"Black Snow" season 2 – the gripping Australian crime drama that blends murder mystery with social commentary – is quickly becoming a must-watch for true crime thanks a standout performance from Travis Fimmel ("Vikings").

You can watch all six episodes of "Black Snow" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Reunion" - Dates, time, channel "Black Snow" season 2 premiered on Monday, 4 April on BBC One. All six episodes are available to watch on-demand on BBC iPlayer now.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Australia — Stan

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Each season of "Black Snow" follows a different cold case being investigated by detective James Cormack (Fimmel) as he struggles with his own family demons.

This season, Cormack reopens a case from 2003 – the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs – while informally, looking into the 1994 disappearance of his younger brother, uncovering long-buried secrets in the tight-knit community of North Queensland.

The "Black Snow" 2025 cast includes Jana McKinnon as Zoe Jacobs, alongside Dan Spielman, Megan Smart, Alana Mansour, Kat Stewart, and Victoria Haralabidou. Fimmel not only reprises his role but also directs the season 2 finale. ​

Suspense, emotion, powerful storytelling – this show aims to hit the high notes. Read on to find out how to watch "Black Snow" season 2 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Black Snow' for free in the U.K.

In the U.K., "Black Snow" premiered on April 4 . The six-part series is streaming now for FREE on BBC iPlayer along with season 1. Abroad? You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll explain how to do that below.

How to watch "Black Snow" season 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Black Snow" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. Our favorite is NordVPN:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Black Snow" season 2 online and on-demand.

Can I watch 'Black Snow' in the United States?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can purchase the first season on Amazon Prime Video but the season 2 release date is TBC in the U.S.A..

Visiting the U.S. from the U.K.? Watch "Black Snow" season 2 free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN. We highly recommend NordVPN (30-day trial) as it's fast, secure and brilliant for streaming. We use it regularly – it's an impressive bit of tech.

Watch 'Black Snow' season 2 online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Black Snow" season 2 (and season 1) is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer for free. You'll need a valid U.K. TV license, naturally.

Sign up to BBC iPlayer for free with your email and your U.K. postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Black Snow' S2 online in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Black Snow" fans in Canada can't watch season 2 without a VPN.

Season 1, however, is available on AMC Plus. It is also on Acorn TV via Amazon Prime but is due to leave the platform in mid-April 2025.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch seasons 1 and 2 of show for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch 'Black Snow' season 2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Black Snow" season 2 is streaming now on Stan in Australia.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show for free on BBC iPlayer you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Black Snow' season 2 episode guide

You can binge-watch "Black Snow" season 2 on BBC iPlayer:

Episode 1: Running

Zoe Jacobs disappeared without a trace in 2003, on the night of her 21st birthday party. Many believe Zoe ran away, but others suspect she was murdered. When police officer Sam Kahlil discovers Zoe's backpack, Detective James Cormack is called in to investigate.

Episode 2: Hope

New evidence gives Nadja and Sam hope that Zoe is still alive. But as Cormack puts together a timeline of Zoe's disappearance, the old theory that Zoe drove to Brisbane doesn't add up.

Episode 3: Ghost

Struggling to stay focused due to her personal involvement, Sam is invited to examine the contents of Zoe's backpack, probing her memory for clues that might help advance the investigation. Cormack re-examines old CCTV footage from the night of Zoe's disappearance in an attempt to trace her movements.

Episode 4: Control

The truth of what happened to Zoe sends shock waves through the community. Sam's anonymous phone calls are officially traced, and Cormack turns his attention to Joseph, who was staying on the property at the time of Zoe's disappearance.

Episode 5: Money

The field of suspect narrows as incriminating evidence is found on a computer. Cormack and Sam finally locate Cody's bereaved mother, Mandy, who sheds light on important parts of the investigation.

Episode 6: Sapphire

Julie is thrust into the spotlight - but it turns out that Leo had been lying about his alibi all along. A revelation about Sam's anonymous caller causes Cormack to rush to get to Sam, who he has inadvertently put in grave danger. Cormack continues to grapple with his own troubled family history as what really happened to Zoe is revealed.

Where is "Black Snow" filmed? "Black Snow" is filmed on location in Queensland, Australia.

More from Tom's Guide