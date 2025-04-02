How to watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online – stream the travel documentary from anywhere

"Tribe with Bruce Parry" has returned after 15-year break. The three-part docuseries sees likable and adventurous former Royal Marine solider stay with remote tribal communities and try everything from ayahuasca (a notorious psychedelic brew) to "blood sacrifice".

Here's how to watch "Tribe with Bruce Parry" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

• WATCH FREE — BBC Two/ BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Parry visits the Waimaha people who live on tributary of the Amazon, hangs out with the Mucubal in the Namib desert stays on the paradise island of Sumba in Indonesia where powerful ancestral spirits are keen on blood sacrifices.

In episode 1 we find him projectile vomiting in an attempt to detox. In episode 2 tribe leaders urge him to suffocate a goat – a ritual that has been strongly critized by animal rights charity PETA (more on that below).

He draws the line at having his bottom teeth knocked out without anesthetic but does watch it happen to an 11 year old girl. It's a custom and not assault, apparently, but that is what Parry and his shows are all about.

Often the first white person the tribes have ever seen, Parry is in his element as he learns and teaches us about how some humans exist away from what we choose to call the modern world.

Read on to find out how to watch "Tribe with Bruce Parry" 2025 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' for free in the U.K.

"Tribe with Bruce Parry" premiered on Sunday, March 30 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). Episodes 2 and 3 follow on Sunday, April 6 and Sunday, April 13 at the same time. The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

How to watch "Tribe with Bruce Parry"

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' around the world

Can I watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' in the United States?

The original "Tribe" was co-produced with Discovery but there is no release date for the 2025 reboot – "Tribe with Bruce Parry" - in the U.S. as yet. We will let you know on here if/when it drops.

Watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online and on-demand in the U.K.

The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

You can also catch up with series 1, 2 and 3 – it's all free on iPlayer (to those with a TV licence).

You can also catch up with series 1, 2 and 3 – it's all free on iPlayer (to those with a TV licence).

Can I watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Tribe with Bruce Parry" in Canada as yet but, again, we will let you know on here if/when it drops.

Can I watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online in Australia?

There is no release date for "Tribe with Bruce Parry" (2025) in Australia as yet but it will probably drop on Freeview soon. We'll let you know for certain on here if/when it drops and where.

'Tribe with Bruce Parry' - Episode Guide

Episode 1: "The Waimaha" - Bruce Parry travels deep into the Colombian Amazon to meet the Waimaha. They live successfully in this remote region thanks to their connection to the rainforest around them. This connection comes in part from the psychoactive drug ayahuasca, which they take during seasonal ceremonies. Can Bruce win their trust and be invited to take part in their ceremony?

Episode 2: "The Mucubal" - Bruce Parry visits the Mucubal in Angola’s Namib Desert, one of the driest places on Earth. As temperatures rise, Bruce wants to understand how the Mucubal survive such an inhospitable environment. Staying with a 30-strong family, Bruce witnesses the visceral rituals his hosts continue to maintain. Extreme isolation protects a unique way of life here, but for how long?

Episode 3: "The Marapu" - Bruce Parry visits the Indonesian island of Sumba, the only place on Earth where the ancient religion of Marapu is practised. Staying in a traditional hilltop village, he learns how the dead are buried in stone tombs amongst the homes of the living and powerful ancestral spirits demand blood sacrifice. Bruce sees how the sacrifices followers must make to appease their ancestors can also bring great reward.

Tribe with Bruce Parry Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'Tribe with Bruce Parry' - FAQ

Where else in the world has Bruce Parry been for "Tribe"? Season 1 took him to live with indigenous peoples in Gabon, India, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Mongoliaand Venezuela. Season 2 was in Ethiopia (a journey between three different tribal groups) while Season 3 was filmed in Brazil, Polynesia, Siberia, Bhutan, Tanzania and Malaysia.

What has Bruce Parry said about suffocating a goat at the behest of the Mucubal tribe? "This is the most gruesome thing I have ever done," says Parry in episode 2, in which is told by tribal leaders to suffocate a goat. "I wasn't given any time to consider it or anything. It's like they held it and said you have to hold this now... so I did." Parry added: "It's a very odd feeling, feeling the life force of an animal disappear in your own hands – not a feeling I'd necessarily want to have again."

What has the BBC said about the controversy surrounding episode 2 of "Tribe with Bruce Parry" The BBC has issued a statement in defense of the show: "The goat was eaten after its slaughter and to avoid including it in the programme would create an inauthentic portrayal of Mucubal life."

