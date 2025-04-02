How to watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online – stream the travel documentary from anywhere

published

After a decade away from TV, intrepid filmmaker Bruce Parry is back and living with the most remote tribes in the world.

Bruce Parry with a young Macubal man on &quot;Tribe with Bruce Parry&quot;
(Image credit: BBC)
"Tribe with Bruce Parry" has returned after 15-year break. The three-part docuseries sees likable and adventurous former Royal Marine solider stay with remote tribal communities and try everything from ayahuasca (a notorious psychedelic brew) to "blood sacrifice".

Here's how to watch "Tribe with Bruce Parry" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Tribe with Bruce Parry" - Dates, time, channel

"Tribe with Bruce Parry" premiered on Sunday, March 30 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). Episodes 2 and 3 follow on Sunday, April 6 and Sunday, April 13 at the same time. All episodes streaming now on BBC iPlayer NOW.
WATCH FREE — BBC Two/ BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Parry visits the Waimaha people who live on tributary of the Amazon, hangs out with the Mucubal in the Namib desert stays on the paradise island of Sumba in Indonesia where powerful ancestral spirits are keen on blood sacrifices.

In episode 1 we find him projectile vomiting in an attempt to detox. In episode 2 tribe leaders urge him to suffocate a goat – a ritual that has been strongly critized by animal rights charity PETA (more on that below).

He draws the line at having his bottom teeth knocked out without anesthetic but does watch it happen to an 11 year old girl. It's a custom and not assault, apparently, but that is what Parry and his shows are all about.

Often the first white person the tribes have ever seen, Parry is in his element as he learns and teaches us about how some humans exist away from what we choose to call the modern world.

Read on to find out how to watch "Tribe with Bruce Parry" 2025 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' for free in the U.K.

Sunday, March 30
BBC Two
9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT)
Sunday, April 6
Sunday, April 13
BBC iPlayer

"Tribe with Bruce Parry" premiered on Sunday, March 30 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). Episodes 2 and 3 follow on Sunday, April 6 and Sunday, April 13 at the same time. The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch "Tribe with Bruce Parry"

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Tribe with Bruce Parry" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Image
Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Tribe with Bruce Parry" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' around the world

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' in the United States?

The original "Tribe" was co-produced with Discovery but there is no release date for the 2025 reboot – "Tribe with Bruce Parry" - in the U.S. as yet. We will let you know on here if/when it drops.

If you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN (save 70%), choosing U.K. from the list. This will unblock the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online and on-demand in the U.K.

"Tribe with Bruce Parry" premiered on Sunday, March 30 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. BST. Episodes 2 and 3 follow on Sunday, April 6 and Sunday, April 13 at the same time. The series is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

You can also catch up with series 1, 2 and 3 – it's all free on iPlayer (to those with a TV licence).

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "Tribe with Bruce Parry" in Canada as yet but, again, we will let you know on here if/when it drops.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Tribe with Bruce Parry' online in Australia?

There is no release date for "Tribe with Bruce Parry" (2025) in Australia as yet but it will probably drop on Freeview soon. We'll let you know for certain on here if/when it drops and where.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show much earlier you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Tribe with Bruce Parry' - Episode Guide 

Episode 1: "The Waimaha" - Bruce Parry travels deep into the Colombian Amazon to meet the Waimaha. They live successfully in this remote region thanks to their connection to the rainforest around them. This connection comes in part from the psychoactive drug ayahuasca, which they take during seasonal ceremonies. Can Bruce win their trust and be invited to take part in their ceremony?

Episode 2: "The Mucubal" - Bruce Parry visits the Mucubal in Angola’s Namib Desert, one of the driest places on Earth. As temperatures rise, Bruce wants to understand how the Mucubal survive such an inhospitable environment. Staying with a 30-strong family, Bruce witnesses the visceral rituals his hosts continue to maintain. Extreme isolation protects a unique way of life here, but for how long?

Episode 3: "The Marapu" - Bruce Parry visits the Indonesian island of Sumba, the only place on Earth where the ancient religion of Marapu is practised. Staying in a traditional hilltop village, he learns how the dead are buried in stone tombs amongst the homes of the living and powerful ancestral spirits demand blood sacrifice. Bruce sees how the sacrifices followers must make to appease their ancestors can also bring great reward.

Tribe with Bruce Parry Trailer - YouTube Tribe with Bruce Parry Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

'Tribe with Bruce Parry' - FAQ

Where else in the world has Bruce Parry been for "Tribe"?

Season 1 took him to live with indigenous peoples in Gabon, India, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Mongoliaand Venezuela. Season 2 was in Ethiopia (a journey between three different tribal groups) while Season 3 was filmed in Brazil, Polynesia, Siberia, Bhutan, Tanzania and Malaysia.

What has Bruce Parry said about suffocating a goat at the behest of the Mucubal tribe?

"This is the most gruesome thing I have ever done," says Parry in episode 2, in which is told by tribal leaders to suffocate a goat. "I wasn't given any time to consider it or anything. It's like they held it and said you have to hold this now... so I did."

Parry added: "It's a very odd feeling, feeling the life force of an animal disappear in your own hands – not a feeling I'd necessarily want to have again."

What has the BBC said about the controversy surrounding episode 2 of "Tribe with Bruce Parry"

The BBC has issued a statement in defense of the show: "The goat was eaten after its slaughter and to avoid including it in the programme would create an inauthentic portrayal of Mucubal life."

What else can I watch on BBC iPlayer?

More from Tom's Guide

