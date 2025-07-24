How to watch 'Under The Bridge' online from anywhere in the world

"Under The Bridge" is based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book of the same name and tells the story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (played by Vritika Gupta) who went to meet her friends at a party and never came home. Godfrey (Riley Keough) and local police officer (Lily Gladstone) are our guides through the distressing hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder...

Here's how to watch “Under The Bridge" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Under The Bridge' - Live streams and TV channel "Under The Bridge" has already premiered in U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand but arrives in U.K. on ITV1 on Friday, July 25 at 9 p.m. It will also be available to stream on ITVX.

• FREE STREAM — ITV/ ITVX (U.K.)

Reena's murder and the sustained bullying that had taken place before it became the the focus of intense media coverage and public speculation. There were other factors at play - the suspects were mostly teenage girls, the victim was of Asian heritage and there was a racial aspect to the crime.

Virk's parents were Jehovah's Witnesses ("a minority within a minority") and their strict religious views may have led to Leena rebelling at school inn attempt to gain acceptance from the very people who planned and carried out the attack upon her that led to her death.

The murder by forcible drowning appears in the first episode the show but Reena's story continues to be told and developed by virtue of the inclusion of fictionalized versions of author Godfrey and police officer Cam Bentland in the script. They lean into the problems surrounding the case and lead us through.

Read on to find out how to watch “Under The Bridge" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Under The Bridge' for FREE in the U.K.

"Under The Bridge" arrives in U.K. on ITV1 on Friday, July 25 at 9 p.m. It will also be available to stream on ITVX. All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for FREE. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live. If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch 'Under The Bridge' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Under The Bridge" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and stream "Under The Bridge" for free.

Watch 'Under The Bridge' around the world

How to watch 'Under The Bridge' in the U.S.

"Under The Bridge" first showed in the U.S. in 2024 and is still available to stream on Hulu/ Disney+

Brits traveling in the U.S. who want to use their usual domestic streaming platform could look in to using a VPN to stream for free as they would back home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Under The Bridge' in Australia

"Under The Bridge" first showed in Australia in 2024 and is still available to stream on SBS for FREE.

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Under The Bridge" online wherever you are. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Under The Bridge' in Canada?

"Under The Bridge" first showed in Canada in 2024 and is still available to stream on CBC Gem.

Brit abroad in Canada? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

How to watch 'Under The Bridge' in New Zealand

"Under The Bridge" first showed is available to stream on Disney+ in New Zealand.

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Under The Bridge" online, no matter where you are. We recommend NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'Under The Bridge'

'Under The Bridge' - Cast

Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland

as Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk

as Chloe Guidry as Josephine “Jo” Bell

as Javon “Wanna” Walton as Warren Glowatski

as Izzy G. as Kelly Ellard

as Aiyana Goodfellow as Dusty Pace

as Ezra Faroque Khan as Manjit Virk

as Archie Panjabi as Suman Virk

as Riley Keough as Rebecca Godfrey

as Anoop Desai as Raj Masihajjar

as Matt Craven as Roy Bentland

as Daniel Diemer as Scott Bentland

'Under The Bridge' — Episode guide

Episode 1: "Looking Glass" - In 1997, on a quiet island in BC, fourteen-year-old Reena Virk attends a party and never returns home. Her disappearance intrigues a novelist returning to her hometown.

Episode 2: "The John Gotti of Seven Oaks" - Cam is thrown by a shocking discovery, and the police rush to unravel what really happened under the bridge. Josephine makes a deal with Rebecca.

Episode 3: "Blood Oath" - Upsetting news shakes the small town of Victoria, and as rumors surface, Rebecca and Cam reconnect. In the past, Reena enters Josephine’s mafia fantasy world.

Episode 4: "Beautiful British Colombia" - In 1979, Suman and Manjit fall in love, setting into motion a series of events that will change their lives forever. In 1997, the Seven Oaks girls come to the Virk house for a dinner to remember,

Episode 5: "When The Heat Comes Down" - Tensions rise as suspicions surround the teens. Rebecca and Cam hatch a plan — but an unexpected detour leads Rebecca down a strange rabbit hole, resulting in a new bond.

Episode 6: "In the Water They Sink As The Same" - Past and present wounds entwine as Rebecca and Cam’s alliance is tested. The Virks discuss taking matters into their own hands, and the teens use a school dance as cover for their escape

Episode 7: "Three and Seven" - The unfolding trial pushes Rebecca to the brink as she begins to question who she should defend. Cam’s allegiance to the justice system is tested as details from the night of the murder are finally revealed.

Episode 8: "Mercy Alone" - The last opportunity for justice arrives as all the participants reckon with their true involvement in the events that transpired. A radical choice of forgiveness allows for closure.

What do we know about Rebecca Godfrey, the author of "Under The Bridge", played by Riley Keough in the TV series of the same name? Godfrey was a Canadian journalist turned award-winning novelist and non-fiction writer. "Under The Bridge", published in 2005, was her second book. Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon's Type-A production company optioned the rights. In 2017 she wrote an update on the case for Vice Magazine. Hulu announced that they had ordered the 8 part series above a week before Godfrey's death from complications due to lung cancer in September 2022

