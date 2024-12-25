How to watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1 online and on TV

A stalwart of the BBC’s festive schedule, “Call the Midwife” gifts us not one but two Christmas specials this year. Here's how to watch the "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1 date, time, channel The "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1 premieres on Wednesday, December 25 at 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — PBS

• Aus — BritBox

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The first of this year's holiday instalments sees the funfair roll into town, injecting some much-needed colour and excitement into the dreary December surroundings. However, the feelings of comfort and joy don’t last long as reports of a new influenza arrive along with news that there’s an escaped convict on the loose. And don’t expect things to be wrapped neatly in a bow by the end of the first part either, with the promise of a Christmas cliffhanger…

Of the bumper double edition, show creator and writer Heidi Thomas says: “Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree? When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist!”

What’s more, if these two episodes aren’t enough to stuff your stocking, we’ve still got another full season to look forward to, with eight new episodes set to land in early 2025.

Ready for your first helping of this cosy Christmas cracker? Read on to find out how to watch the first "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special online and from anywhere.

Watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1 for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first of the two "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas specials will go out on BBC One on Christmas Day, December 25 in the U.K. at 8 p.m. GMT. It'll also stream free on BBC iPlayer at the same time as its TV airing and will be available on catch-up afterwards. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special should be available to Brits no matter where they are. VPN software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas Special.

Watch around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1 in the U.S.

Both parts of the "Call the Midwife" 2024 Holiday specials will air on PBS in the States.

Unlike in the U.K., the show is not going to be split into two parts in the U.S., instead going out as one 120-minute episode.

The broadcast is set for 8 p.m. ET on Christmas Day, December 25. It will also be available to stream for free on the official U.S. "Call the Midwife" site and the PBS App.

If you are spending the holidays abroad, you can still watch the specials by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.S. from the list and heading to PBS to watch as normal.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1 in Canada?

BritBox is the home of "Call the Midwife" in Canada. However, there's no confirmation on when the 2024 Christmas specials might arrive just yet.

In Canada, BritBox costs CA$10.99 per month for a monthly subscription, or CA$109.99 per year paid up front.

That said, you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show as normal by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Both 2024 festive episodes of "Call the Midwife" will arrive on BritBox Down Under on Thursday, January 9.

A subscription to BritBox costs AU$9.99 per month, or AU$99.99 for the year if you pay up front.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz and don't want to wait, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer as usual.

All you need to know about 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1

'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special trailer

Preview: Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The first instalment of the "Call the Midwife" 2024 Christmas specials airs on BBC One in the U.K. and on PBS in the U.S. on Christmas Day, December 25 at 8 p.m. local time.

Who is in the 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special cast?

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Helen George as Trixie Aylward

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Stephen McGann as Dr Turner

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan

April Rae Hoang as May Tang

Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner

What can viewers expect from 'Call the Midwife' 2024 Christmas Special, Part 1? The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour to the festive season, but there are other less welcome visitors to the borough, including Hong Kong flu and escaped prisoners."

Is 'Call the Midwife' based on a book? "Call the Midwife" is based on the memoirs of East End nurse and midwife Jennifer Worth. Her trilogy of books – "Call the Midwife," "Shadows of the Workhouse" and "Farewell to the East End" – documented her work in the poverty stricken area of London in the 1950s and served as inspiration for the early seasons of the show. The series has since moved past the memoirs, although it still strives to maintain genuine historical accuracy and incorporate real events.

