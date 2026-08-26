Forget standard deadlifts — the gladiator deadlift is the best lower-body move you’re not doing

The best deadlifts for lower-body strength differ depending on who you talk to. I prefer Romanian deadlifts to standard deadlifts, for example, but I know plenty of people who prefer single-leg variations, especially as this helps you train one side of your body at a time.

A deadlift you might not have heard of is the gladiator deadlift. It appears to be trending on social media right now, but if this move isn't already in your strength program, should it be?

Below, I discuss some benefits of the gladiator deadlift, how to do it step-by-step, and who might benefit the most from adding it to a regular lifting program.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

I recommend a set of the best kettlebells or dumbbells for this. Ready? Let's crack on.

How to perform the gladiator deadlift

If you've deadlifted before, you'll be familiar with the hip-hinge movement pattern. This is no different, except you'll position a dumbbell or kettlebell on either side of your feet and cross over your body to pick up each weight.

Cross-body pick-ups add rotation into the exercise, which trains your anti-rotational core stability, as well as strengthens your glutes, hamstrings and the quadratus lumborum of the lower back (known as the QL).

The unique move means you can activate neglected muscles (like the lower back stabilizing muscles) and various core muscles, like your obliques, through rotation. However, I recommend lifting lighter than normal to begin with, as you need to control all aspects of this exercise, from picking up the weights to standing, then putting them down again.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises.

A post shared by Tom's Guide Fitness (@tomsguidefitness) A photo posted by on

Place two kettlebells or dumbbells on the floor just outside your feet and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart

Hinge forward at your hips while engaging your core and keeping your back straight and long.

Reach across your body with your right hand and grip the weight placed on the left-hand side

Keep the weight close to your leg and square your hips. Try to resist turning all the way to the side, then stand and fully extend your hips and knees as you bring the kettlebell to your right-hand side

Repeat on the other side, keeping the first weight in your hand

With control, hinge forward at your hips, then carefully lower your first weight to its starting position

Stand fully, then repeat with the other weight. Think: cross-lift, cross-lift, cross-lower, cross-lower.

What are the benefits?

The gladiator deadlift is great for developing strength in your core, glutes, lower back, hamstrings, forearms and wrists.

Functional strength

The gladiator deadlift is great for developing strength in your core, glutes, lower back, hamstrings, forearms and wrists using gentle rotation (though technically developing anti-rotational stability).

Why? The weight is placed off-center to the side of the body, meaning you must reach across to lift it, which creates instability through uneven loading; this load essentially tries to twist your torso.

As you reach over with the opposite hand, you're moving away from your midline, which is the center of gravity, hinging, then standing, creating a force called torque.

Stabilizing strength

Muscles like your QL and obliques work during movements like gladiator deadlifts, and you'll also work deep core engagement as you brace to lift and lower the weights with control. Try to keep your hips as square as possible to ensure this movement happens through the torso.

Why? Through controlling the entire exercise, you teach your muscles to resist unwanted movement and hold tension under load. Some of your muscles are lengthening and shortening (isotonic contraction), while deeper stabilizer muscles are contracting isometrically (without flexing or extending).

Glute and hamstring engagement

If you struggle to engage your glutes and hamstrings during deadlifts, this is for you. The hip hinge allows you to work the muscles along the back of your body, known as the posterior chain. The deeper spinal stabilizers will also be working, which are responsible for proper posture and protecting you from injury.

Why? Strong glutes and hamstrings support your lower back and power lower-body exercises.

Grip strength

Finally, holding and lifting heavy weights is great for building forearm strength and improving grip.

Why? Did you know grip strength is a key indicator of longevity? Balance and coordination are also key anti-aging exercises, and this strength exercise will help improve them.

For someone new to exercise, I'd recommend 2-3 sets of 6-10 reps per side.

Follow Tom's Guide fitness on Instagram for more workouts, routines, tips, and tricks.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.