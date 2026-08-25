Garmin Fenix 9 is here, and it’s brighter and thinner than its predecessor

If you weren’t following along with our Garmin ‘Play Harder’ live blog (where were you?), you might have missed Garmin’s latest announcement: the Garmin Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro just dropped.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the information about Garmin’s latest high-end outdoor watches.

Garmin Fenix 9: Specs

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Fenix 9 will be available to pre-order on August 28, starting at $999. It’s available in three different sizes: 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm. Here are the key stats:

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Up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode on the 51mm version of the watch; this drops to up to 16 days on the 47mm version and 10 days on the 43mm version.

The Fenix 9 has an AMOLED display that is double the brightness of the Fenix 8.

It has a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and is dive-rated up to 40m.

The watch now has 64GB of memory built-in, which equates to around 7,000 songs. It also means you can download twice as many maps as you could on the Fenix 8.

Both the Garmin Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro have new CustomFit accessory bands available: this is a fabric band designed for a comfortable fit.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Fenix 9 Pro: Specs

(Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Fenix 9 Pro is also available to pre-order later this week, on August 28, and starts at $1099. Here’s what you need to know:

The Fenix 9 Pro is available in three different sizes: 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm.

When it comes to battery life, you can get up to 31 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with the 51mm AMOLED display. Solar charging models can get up to 57 days of battery life.

The Pro models are available with or without inReach connectivity. For the first time, it is available on all Fenix 9 Pro size options.

The 9 Pro is the first Fenix to feature a titanium watch case, which is thinner than its predecessor.

The Fenix 9 Pro AMOLED display has 3,000 nits of brightness.

The 51mm Pro includes Garmin’s first 1.5-inch AMOLED display, which is 15% larger than the Fenix 8.

The integrated LED flashlight now has a green mode.

What else was announced today?

(Image credit: Garmin)

Two new features were also announced along with the Fenix 9 range. First up, a free Garmin Epic feature, which allows you to turn multiple activities into a cohesive story in the Garmin Connect app. You can group activities recorded over several days, weeks, or months to see your health and performance data during that time. You can also add notes and photos to create an ‘Epic’ that you can share with friends and family.

There were also some new stamina tracking features announced today — stamina zones and stamina curve. The stamina zones will now be available in the post-activity summary.

There's also a new stamina curve feature, which is an easy-to-understand visual representation of your fitness and how aerobic and anaerobic workouts alike contribute to your improving stamina.

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