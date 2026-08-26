ChatGPT can learn your repetitive tasks by watching you — here are 7 prompts to try

Explaining a task to ChatGPT sounds simple enough until you actually try to describe all the small decisions you make as you go.

You could be preparing a monthly expense report, creating a presentation template or putting together the same spreadsheet every Friday. Even though you know precisely how to carry out these tasks, converting the process by articulating each step requires you to recall the details which you would normally deal with without having to think about them.

ChatGPT now has a way to make this easier simply by showing the AI what to do.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

With Record & Replay in ChatGPT Work, the AI can watch you carry out a workflow on your Mac and then turn what it has seen into a reusable skill. The feature was initially created for Codex but is also compatible with ChatGPT Work.



I tried it and was blown away by how easy it is — you really do just show the task once, including the minor preferences that would be hard to include in a prompt, after which ChatGPT prepares a skill that explains when to use the workflow, what information it needs, which steps to follow and how to check that everything has worked. This process makes AI automation much more accessible to people who know what they want ChatGPT to do but have no idea how to create a workflow from scratch.

What you need before getting started

Record & Replay in Codex - YouTube Watch On

Record & Replay is now available on macOS, just be sure Computer Use is available and turned on.

In the ChatGPT desktop app, select either ChatGPT Work or Codex. I almost always use ChatGPT Work by default, but both work. From there, go to Plugins, click on the plus sign and pick Record a skill. ChatGPT will provide you with a suggested opening prompt, which you can edit before you start.

Permission must be granted for it to start recording, after which you should carry out the task as usual. When you have finished, you can stop the recording from the menu bar or the overlay, or just let ChatGPT know that you're done.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ChatGPT will look at the workflow and prepare the skill for you. You'll then be able to review it, indicate any points at which it has misunderstood something, and add rules for decisions that weren't clear from observing you.

The following seven prompts can be used to attempt it.

1. Teach ChatGPT the way in which you file an expense.

Expense systems usually have their own sets of menus, categories, and required fields, and a recording can show where receipts should go, how you name them, and which options you normally choose.

Prompt: I'm going to demonstrate to you the way in which I file an expense report. You should note how I name the expense, select a category, attach the receipt and fill in the required fields. Once I've finished, I'll turn the process into a reusable skill. Whenever you want to submit a further expense, just ask me to check the amount, the category and the attached receipt.

Be sure to use a sample which does not contain account numbers or any other sensitive information while the recording is taking place.

2. Make the regular report again.

Whenever you download data and arrange it in the same manner each week or month, Record & Replay is able to work out where you find it and what you then do with it.

Prompt: Let me show you how I download and organize this recurring report. Note the date range that I choose, the filters that I apply, the way that I rename the file and where I save it. Make a skill which requests the new reporting period before carrying out the workflow again.

It is a clear case for showing rather than explaining, since you can adjust a filter or rename a column without treating it as a separate step. Once you try this and see how easy it is, you'll never manually do it yourself again.

3. Create calendar invitations how you prefer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are in charge of scheduling a lot of meetings, you probaly have a preference regarding calendar invitations, for instance how long each meeting is or when the reminders should appear; rather than giving a list of these preferences, you can show them.

Prompt: I'll show you how I produce a calendar invitation. I'll find out my typical meeting duration, the way I format the title, my style for writing the description, how I set the location, my preferences regarding video calls and my reminder settings. Convert this into a reusable skill, but always request that I check the guests, the date and the time before sending out the invitation.

That final stage of approval is important since a skill should speed up the process of setting up a calendar without inviting the wrong person because two contacts happen to have the same name.

4. Release a video or another piece of content

Putting together published content usually requires much more than just uploading a file, since there are often titles, descriptions, categories, thumbnail settings and other fields that have to be filled in consistently.

Prompt: Let me show you how I'm publishing this video. I'll explain where I upload the file, how I format the title and description, what category and visibility settings I select, and the checks that I make before publishing. Make a reusable skill that asks for the new video, title and description every time, and don't publish anything until I have approved the final settings.

The same prompt can be used for blog posts, podcast episodes, newsletters or social media content.

5. Set up a project ticket in the correct format

(Image credit: Shutterstock/vitaly-gariev-)

It is common for teams to have informal rules when creating tickets in project management tools, which might include specific title format, labels, name an owner, state its priority and have a set of acceptance criteria.

Prompt: I'm going to demonstrate to you the way I produce a project ticket for my team. Make note of the title format, the labels, the priority, the owner, the description and the acceptance criteria. Rewrite this so that it requests the details of the task and then displays the completed ticket for you to approve before it is created.

You can improve the skill by explaining how it should deal with unusual requests or how it should choose between two similar labels.

6. Organize downloaded files

I've noticed my downloads folder gets messy really fast, especially after a couple weeks of downloading PDFs, images and notes. ChatGPT is able to pick up your filing system if you show it how.

Prompt: See how I rename and sort these downloaded files. Find out about the naming convention, identify the right folder and determine which files should be left as they are. Make a reusable skill that previews each suggested filename and destination before carrying out any movement.

While I'm checking that the skill understands the folder structure, I prefer to keep the first few replays small because it's more difficult to correct if the wrong file is moved than it is to correct a wrong entry in a form field.

7. Get a document ready for review.

(Image credit: Qualcomm Technologies)

If you always carry out the same steps before sending a document to your boss, client or a colleague, these steps might be useful. You can use AI to rename the file, export it in a different format, put it in a shared folder and compose a message with the link.

Prompt: I'll show you how I get a document ready for review. Look at how I name the file, export it, save it in the right location and prepare the review message. Make a reusable skill which asks me who the document is for and then waits for my approval before sharing or sending anything.

How to get the best results

After playing with this feature, there are a few issues I noticed. For example, make sure that the recording is brief and concentrates on a single task. This is not the time to pile a lot into one prompt. Also, before you begin, inform ChatGPT of the details that will be different next time, for example the dates for the report, the file to be uploaded or the people invited to the meeting.

OpenAI also advises making use of realistic examples while avoiding the inclusion of secrets and sensitive data. Since ChatGPT has to observe the actions and the content of the window in order to learn the workflow, you should close any items that you don't want to be included before you start.

When you've created the skill, have a look at it. Don't run it without reviewing the recording to see the clicks you made and overall recording. This is your opportunity to include the unwritten rules, naming conventions and exceptions that exist in your mind.



Overall, I have to say Record & Replay feels like a hidden feature that I have not utilized enough. Give it a try if you regularly catch yourself thinking, “It would take longer to explain this than to do it myself.” And once you try it, let me know in the comments what you think.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.