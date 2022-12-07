The Disney Plus price hike is tomorrow — here’s how to avoid it

The clock is ticking on Disney Plus subscribers who want to make sure they're picking the right membership to save money for the coming year. So, while you wait for March's Mandalorian season 3, you now have a much-more urgent matter.

Tomorrow, Thursday (December 8th), huge Disney Plus changes take into effect. The kind that you may or may not have seen coming. If you want to keep the sublimely ad-free Disney Plus we have now, you'll spend $3 more per month — thanks to its new $10.99 per month price of Disney Plus Premium.

Thursday also introduces the new $7.99 per month Disney Plus Basic, the ad-supported tier. What am I doing? Well I often choose an ad-free experience, but I know I don't want to pay more, either.

Fortunately, you don't need to accept this new pricing, if you're willing to use one of Disney's other plans.

Option 1: I chose a Disney Bundle that's about to go away

My way to fight the hike is by subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus all on the same account, getting what's referred to as The Disney Bundle (which also includes ESPN Plus). This used to cost $13.99 per month, and after the Dec. 8 price increases, the Disney Bundle is $14.99 (opens in new tab), a discount of $13.98 over the combined costs of Hulu (with ads), Disney Plus (without ads) and ESPN Plus (with ads).

And I did this even though I do not plan to ever touch ESPN Plus, because the $14.99 Disney Bundle is still providing $3.99 in savings vs just Disney Plus (no ads) and Hulu (with ads).

(opens in new tab) The $15 per month (opens in new tab) Disney Bundle saves you $14

After the Dec. 8 price hike, Disney Plus won't be available in this current bundle. To get ad-free Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus, you'll need to spend $20 per month.

Just look at the pricing:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Previous monthly price New monthly price Disney Plus $7.99 $10.99 (Dec. 8) Disney Plus with ads n/a $7.99 (Dec. 8) Hulu with ads $6.99 $7.99 (Oct. 10) Hulu without ads $12.99 $14.99 (Oct. 10) ESPN Plus (always has ads) $6.99 $9.99 (Aug. 2022)

Who this is for: Disney Plus subscribers who also use Hulu and/or ESPN Plus.

The fine print: Canceling Hulu or Disney Plus ends your savings.

Just want Disney Plus? Save by buying in bulk

If you don't watch Hulu (I use it for Abbott Elementary and the bevy of Hulu Originals and video-on-demand titles) it's time to think about how much Disney Plus you expect to watch.

Until the price hike goes live, ad-free Disney Plus is $79 for 1 year (opens in new tab). This is a deal for anyone who will want the no-ads Disney Plus for at least two-thirds of the year (i.e. 8 of the next 12 months).

Upcoming reasons to want Disney Plus include the inevitable arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus (likely late December or early January), What If...? season 2 (early 2023), Secret Invasion (spring 2023) Loki season 2 (summer 2023), and Ironheart (fall 2023).

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: is $79 for 1 year, will be $109 soon (opens in new tab)

Here's one of your last chances to get Disney Plus for a cheaper price. Disney Plus' ad-free tier is getting more expensive, with the annual subscription rising to $109 on Dec. 8.

Oh, and what about if you are OK with ads, provided they come with savings? Well, for starters there is no announced annual Disney Plus Basic plan.

And since Disney Plus Basic will cost $7.99, you'd only want to sign up for the $80 annual plan if you expect you'd want Disney Plus for 11 to 12 months of the next year.

Outlook: You can save money, it's just a matter of how

As you've been able to tell, Disney's only offering savings if you're willing to buy in more on its grand streaming schemes. The $14.99 Disney bundle, which won't be available to sign up for after the 8th, is the way to spend the least while still having ad-free Disney Plus and any kind of Hulu. And it has ESPN Plus. You save $13.98 over buying them all on their own.

In a big "strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine," moment, though, this one bundle will be replaced with three new bundles:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Disney Bundles at a glance Header Cell - Column 0 $14.99* $12.99 $19.99 $9.99 Disney Plus without ads Yes No Yes No Disney Plus with ads No Yes No Yes Hulu without ads No No Yes No Hulu with ads Yes Yes No Yes ESPN Plus Yes Yes Yes No You save $13.98 $12.98 $15.98 $5.98

* no longer available starting Dec. 8

The cheapest is the $9.99 Disney bundle. It's for those who are OK with ads in their Disney Plus and Hulu. It provides $5.98 in savings, and doesn't have ESPN Plus.

The new version of the standard Disney Bundle, which is cheaper, is the $12.99 Disney bundle. It has ad-supported versions of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. Overall savings of $7.

Then, there's the $19.99 Disney bundle is for those who don't like ads. This has the largest price, but it has the highest savings, with $15.98 off the separate prices, includes ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu, as well as the ad-supported ESPN Plus.

We wish there was a bundle with just ad-free Disney Plus and ad-free Hulu, but three bundles provides more choice than the sole previous bundle did. Act now or try and forget you had an option.