5 best shows like 'The Perfect Couple' to stream right now

"The Perfect Couple" could well be the next big Netflix hit. Immediately after its debut on September 6, this glossy murder mystery thriller quickly shot to the top spot in the Netflix Top 10 Shows list.

It's easy to see why, frankly: "The Perfect Couple" is an adaptation of a bestselling novel, it boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes the likes of Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson, and Liev Schreiber, and contains enough melodrama to keep you hooked in.

It's far from the most subtle show on TV, and it has drawn some seriously divisive reactions from viewers and critics, but "The Perfect Couple" remains a pulpy, bingeable watch with a summery vibe that's perfect lazy weekend viewing.

If you've already watched all six episodes and are on the hunt for a new mystery to get wrapped up in, here are five more shows like "The Perfect Couple" which you should stream right now, and which of the best streaming services you can find them on.

'Bad Sisters'

"Bad Sisters" is an incredibly entertaining Irish Apple TV Plus comedy-drama that throws us in with the Garvey sisters — Eva (Sharon Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson) — for a wicked and witty revenge tale.

After Grace's abusive husband John Paul (Claes Bang) unexpectedly passes away, JP's life insurers launch an investigation to prove that the sisters plotted his downfall. It's a brilliantly-performed riot and should thrill anyone sucked into "The Perfect Couple."

'Bodkin'

"Bodkin" is, admittedly, a little more akin to something like "Only Murders in the Building," but if you're looking to be sucked into another recent Netflix mystery, I'd definitely recommend checking it out.

The seven-part series begins with hard-edged Dublin-born investigative reporter Dove Cameron (Siobhán Cullen) becoming embroiled in a scandal over the death of a source. Begrudgingly, she agrees to work on a true-crime podcast with popular American podcaster Gilbert (Will Forte) and his assistant, Emmy (Robyn Cara).

Together, the trio travel to the coastal Irish town of Bodkin and begin digging around for info about a decades-old cold case: the disappearance of three people during a Samhain celebration. It soon becomes clear that some people would rather the past stay in the past... which only succeeds in making Dove all the more determined to uncover the truth of what really happened.

'Big Little Lies'

The show that began Kidman's Beach Mystery Televisual Universe and proved that Hollywood actresses of a certain age can still draw in viewers, acclaim and awards. "Big Little Lies" was created and written by David E. Kelley, the TV mystery master, based on a novel by Liane Moriarty. Kidman headlines a knockout cast including Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz as women who become embroiled in a murder investigation in tony Monterey, California. Like "The Perfect Couple," it flashes between different time periods and layers in scenes of police questioning witnesses. And like any good mystery, skeletons come out of the closet and everybody is a suspect. - KW

'Expats'

If you want a more somber watch, Prime Video's adaptation of Janice Y. K. Lee's 2016 novel, "The Expatriates" is worth checking out.

"Expats" tells a story set within a close-knit, affluent expatriate community in Hong Kong. Chiefly, it's about three women: housewife Margaret Woo (Nicole Kidman), Hilary Starr (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy Cho (Ji-young Yoo). A tragedy connects all three of our leads' lives and sets off a chain of dramatic events that leads to big changes for all three of them. It's a slow, stirring watch.

'The White Lotus'

"The White Lotus" is another glitzy, addictive series that's sure to please "The Perfect Couple" fans. Like the Netflix series, this award-winning, darkly comic Max anthology show takes us to more picturesque locales — the first season is set on Maui, Hawaii, then season 2 takes us to the island of Sicily — for more enthralling mysteries.

Each series takes place within a hotel in the fictional, luxurious White Lotus resort chain. There, we're introduced to an ensemble of hotel workers and high-flying guests ... all of whom have their own unique flaws and traits. And seeing as every season opens with the reveal that someone at the resort has died, we're left wondering who that might be, and which of our many players might have done it.

