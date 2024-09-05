Netflix’s new mystery thriller show looks like a future No. 1 — and critics call it ‘ludicrously good’

It’s been a little while since a new Netflix show really cut through and earned the sort of subscriber interest that had everybody talking about “Fool Me Once” and “Baby Reindeer” earlier this year. But “The Perfect Couple” looks primed to be the streamer's next major hit.

This new mystery thriller mini-series has all the necessary ingredients to make a series splash on the streaming service, and even at this early stage, it looks like a very good bet to claim the No. 1 spot in the Netflix top 10 list. Not only does it have proven star power thanks to Nicole Kidman, but it’s based on a best-selling novel, and has been labeled the perfect binge-watch by critics.

“The Perfect Couple” landed on Netflix today (Thursday, September 5), so it’s a little too fresh for the full picture to become clear, but early reviews are promising, and with so much going in its favor, it’s hard to see this six-episode murder-mystery show not making quite an impact.

‘The Perfect Couple’ is a mystery thriller that will keep you guessing

The Perfect Couple | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s 2018 novel of the same name, “The Perfect Couple” isn’t trying to reinvent the murder-mystery genre, and clearly tips its cap to genre titans such as Agatha Christie. While it may not pack the most original premise for a thriller series, sometimes the simplest concepts are the best, and “The Perfect Couple”’s setup is seriously intriguing.

Set in picturesque Nantucket during the summer wedding season, the glitzy marriage between Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) and Benji Winbury (Billy Howle) is set to be an event to remember. Despite the disapproval of the groom’s mother, Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and father Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber), no expense has been spared for the beach-side occasion.

However, the bubbling party atmosphere is pierced just hours before the ceremony when a dead body is discovered, and the entire wedding party is a suspect. A detective (Donna Lynne Champlin) is soon dispatched to the scene, and interviews with the family soon turn up dark secrets and prove that no couple is truly perfect, despite what appearances might suggest.

This new Netflix show also features Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola and Mia Isaac, and comes from showrunner Jenna Lamia.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The Perfect Couple’ early reviews have arrived

(Image credit: Netflix)

As noted, “The Perfect Couple” has only been live on Netflix for a matter of hours at the time of writing, so we’re still awaiting its initially reception from subscribers, but a few lucky critics got the chance to watch the show ahead of its public release, and the early write-ups are pretty promising.

Lucy Mangan of the Guardian called it “ludicrously good” and declared that “It’s almost impossible to resist bingeing the entirety of this classy detective drama”, while Dan Einav of The Financial Times labeled it “an enjoyable late summer indulgence” but was a tad more critical also arguing that “he plot is pulpy, the characters contrived and the satire unsubtle.”

There’s already been plenty of praise for Nicole Kidman’s starring role as the ruthless matriarchy of the obscenely wealthy Winbury family. Entertainment Weekly ’s Kristen Baldwin said, “It’s a hoot to watch [Kidman] embrace Greer’s underlying nastiness” and Tania Hussain of Collider notes that “Kidman continues to demonstrate versatility and emotional depth through her signature mix of silence, stillness, and understated gestures.”

However, Nick Hilton of the Independent was less impressed. In a two-star review, they labeled the show “by-the-numbers Netflix pulp” and criticized it for a “lack of originality” and for unsuccessfully aping HBO’s “Big Little Lies” (Which also featured Kidman).

Should you stream ‘The Perfect Couple’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

I’ve made no secret of my overall disappointment with Netflix’s original content in 2024, while there's been a few highs (“Hit Man”, “Baby Reindeer”), the lows have been particularly low, and it’s been far too long now since subscribers were treated to a really compelling series.

Fortunately, “The Perfect Couple” could be exactly what I’ve been looking for. While it doesn’t look like anything especially original for the mystery thriller genre, at just six episodes it should make for the perfect weekend binge-watch, and I suspect it’ll rocket up the Netflix charts soon as subscribers start streaming this new show.

If you want even more Netflix recommendations here’s our full rundown of everything new being added to the world’s most popular streaming service in September 2024.

Watch "The Perfect Couple" on Netflix now