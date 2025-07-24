5 best shows like ‘Untamed’ to stream right now

Netflix's new mystery-thriller "Untamed" has had viewers glued to their screens.

Ever since its July 17 premiere, Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith's Yosemite-set mystery has continued to be one of the most popular watches on the streaming service. Every time I've checked, it's occupied the No. 1 spot in Netflix's top 10 shows list.

The show sees Eric Bana stepping into frame as Investigative Service Branch Agent, Kyle Turner, who is on the trail of a killer and grappling with his own past.

Given the show's popularity and the fact that it's only six episodes long, I wouldn't be surprised if many fans had already worked their way through the entire mystery and were on the hunt for another compelling watch to keep them occupied.

With that in mind, I've put together a round-up of five more shows with a similar vibe that I think you should check out next; you can find my list of shows like "Untamed" (and where to stream them) below.

The best shows like 'Untamed' and where to stream them

'Bodkin'

"Bodkin" might be more of a comedic series than "Untamed," but I think this Netflix series is every bit as compelling a mystery thriller as the streamer's more recent hit, and one that I think "Untamed" fans will enjoy.

This seven-part limited series revolves around three unlikely allies — disgraced Irish investigative journalist, Dove Maloney (Siobhán Cullen), American podcaster Gilbert Power (Will Forte), and his assistant, Emmy Sizergh (Robyn Cara) — who are thrown together to investigate a cold case (a trio of decades-old disappearances during Samhain) in the titular Irish town of Bodkin.

The trio finds that the people of Bodkin aren't exactly happy to discuss the disappearances, and as they keep digging, the stakes get way higher, and dark secrets start to come to light...

Watch "Bodkin" on Netflix now

'Dark Winds'

AMC's "Dark Winds" feels like a very natural follow-up, to "Untamed," as it's also currently available on Netflix and follows officers tackling cases in another striking setting (the American Southwest)

The 1970s-set series follows Navajo Tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate a series of increasingly violent crimes on the reservation — mysteries that see both grappling with their own pasts and that force them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs.

Netflix only has the first two seasons at present, but the show was renewed for a fourth installment back in February 2025, so there's plenty more thrills to come.

Watch "Dark Winds" on Netflix now

'Department Q'

If you missed it earlier this year, then I'd recommend giving Scott Frank's "Dept. Q" a go, as this is another intriguing mystery thriller that will get its hooks into you.

If you tune in, you'll be swapping the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park for the streets of Edinburgh and following DCI Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), a no-nonsense English detective with a knack for cracking cases, but not for making friends in his Scottish department.

After an investigation gone wrong, he finds himself exiled to the basement and tasked with heading up "Department Q," a newly-formed cold case unit (a thinly-veiled PR stunt) to distract from the force's failings.

With the aid of a misfit team with everything to prove, he sets out to uncover the truth behind a missing persons case in textbook Carl fashion: rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer.

Watch "Dept. Q" on Netflix now

'Mare of Easttown'

If you're on top of your detective stories from the past few years, then you'll no doubt have come across "Mare of Easttown," Brad Ingelsby's critically acclaimed HBO Max show, which many regarded as appointment viewing when it was on the air. If not, you've got a fantastic, suspenseful small-town crime drama to stream at your earliest convenience.

The series follows "local hero" detective sergeant Mare Sheehan (a phenomenal performance from Kate Winslet) as she tries to get to the bottom of a recent murder in the fictional suburb of Easttown, Philadelphia.

Watch "Mare of Easttown" on HBO Max now

'The Sinner'

I'm rounding out this list with "The Sinner," a dark, unorthodox crime thriller anthology series that sees Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) getting to grips with a series of murder cases and uncovering what drove the culprits to commit their crimes. It's a whydunnit, not a whodunnit.

Season 1 kicks things off with Harry investigating a young woman (Jessica Biel) who commits a brutal murder on a family beach trip, trying to understand exactly what could have triggered that killing.

It's gripping TV, and should be another solid watch. And with four seasons to stream, it should keep you locked in for some time to come.

Watch "The Sinner" on Netflix now

If none of these shows seem like your kind of watch, we can still help you find your next show. Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for tons more watchlist-worthy streaming recommendations.

