7 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Max and more (Sept. 9-15)

As fall approaches, new TV shows are dropping like ripe apples on Netflix, Max and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

The new TV lineup is led by "Emily in Paris" season 4 part 2, which sees Emily taking a jaunt to a new city: Rome! Also returning is "The Old Man" season 2, the spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges. Two major awards shows are also airing this week, the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and the Emmy Awards. So prepare to see a lot of celebrities on the red carpet! Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘My Brilliant Friend’ season 4 (HBO)

The final chapter of the series based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling novels is titled “Story of the Lost Child” and delves into the adult lives of childhood friends Elena Greco (Alba Rohrwacher) and Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo (Irene Maiorino) who first met in 1950s Naples. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 1980s, as decades of political violence and social unrest boil over. As they juggle motherhood and careers, along with betrayals, disappearances and natural disasters, Elena and Lila wind up residing in the same neighborhood once again.

Premieres Monday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘The Circle’ season 7 (Netflix)

The Circle: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The new installment of Netflix’s social reality competition series returns with a fresh cast of players, new twists and a genuine romance. Kissy face emoji, send! The cast includes a cybersecurity expert, OnlyFans model, middle school teacher and twins. As usual, some contestants will play as catfish in the hope of winning the big $100,000 cash prize.

Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

2024 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

MTV VMAs 2024 Nominees | MTV Video Music Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The most unserious music awards ceremony is upon us. The VMAs reliably provide glitz, glam and questionable sartorial choices, as well as some of the most memorable moments in music history. This year’s awards are hosted by Megan Thee Stallion and will feature performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Lenny Kravitz, Shawn Mendes and more. The leading nominee is, no surprise, Taylor Swift with 12 nods, followed by Post Malone and Ariana Grande.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. ET on MTV (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The only city that could challenge Paris as an epicenter of beauty and love is Rome. And that's where Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is headed in the second half of season 4. Ciao Bella!

While Emily is finally in a relationship with hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), things are still complicated since his ex Camille (Camille Razat) is pregnant with his baby ... well, at least, she's pretending she still is after having a miscarriage. Frustrated by Gabriel and Cami's enduring bond, Emily seeks solace in work ... which puts her in the path of a very handsome Italian client named Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). When she takes a jaunt to visit his city, Emily begins to wonder if Rome is where the heart is. - KW

Premieres Sept. 12 on Netflix

‘The Old Man’ season 2 (FX)

The Old Man | Season 2 Official Trailer | Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow | FX - YouTube Watch On

I’m not sure how or why this spy thriller has gone under the radar, since it airs on high-quality FX and stars Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. But if you haven’t caught it yet, this is your chance to catch up and tune into the second season. Former CIA operative Dan Chase (Bridges) had been living in retirement off the grid when an assassin tried to take him out. He went on the run and FBI higher-up Harold Harper (Lithgow) was tasked with bringing him in. Now, Chase and Harper team up to find the latter’s kidnapped protege, Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) aka “Emily Chase.” Their journey uncovers secrets that have dire implications.

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Episodes stream next day on Hulu

‘Tulsa King’ season 2 (Paramount Plus)

Tulsa King | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has used that show’s success as a springboard to produce dramas on Paramount Plus, like this one starring Sylvester Stallone. He plays mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who emerged from prison after 25 years only to get exiled to Oklahoma. In season 2, Dwight and his crew continue growing their empire in Tulsa, but threats loom from the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman.

Premieres Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

76th Emmy Awards (ABC)

The 76th Emmy Awards - LIVE SUN SEPT 15 on ABC - YouTube Watch On

Television’s biggest night is back in its usual September slot after last year’s ceremony was delayed to this past January due to the Hollywood strikes. The ceremony will be hosted by father-son comedy duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” fame (and many Emmy awards). While Netflix leads all networks in total nominations, the big categories are dominated by rival FX. “Shogun” tops all programs with 25 nominations, followed closely by “The Bear” with 23. They are likely to win Outstanding Drama and Comedy, respectively, along with acting, writing and directing awards.

Premieres Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)