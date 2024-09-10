Netflix just got the best sci-fi action-thriller movie of the past 15 years — and it’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

I can vividly recall seeing “Edge of Tomorrow” in theaters for the first time a decade ago. Based on its generic name (which was subsequently changed to “Live. Die. Repeat” for its home media release), my expectations weren’t exactly high. However, I was blown away by this sci-fi movie which blends a smart story with blockbuster thrills.

To this day, I rank it as the best sci-fi action-thriller movie of the last 15 years, and one of the best in the entire genre. All that’s no small compliment as I love all things science-fiction. This fantastic movie has just been added to Netflix this month (and has already rocketed to No.2 in the Netflix top 10), and now is the time to watch it if you missed it the first time around, or feel like a rewatch (trust me, it holds up).

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ is one of those movies that is even better the less you know before watching, but if your movie-watching time is limited, and you need a little extra convincing before clicking that play button, here are all the details you need to know about this awesome new to Netflix movie.

What is ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ about?

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Like many sci-fi action movies “Edge of Tomorrow” opens on a vaguely futuristic Earth thrown into turmoil by an alien invasion.

In this movie, our planet has been overrun with nightmarish creatures known as Mimics, but all hope is not lost following a major victory for humanity at the Battle of Verdun with a further offensive push into Europe swiftly planned.

Following this Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) reluctantly finds himself fighting on the frontline after being stripped of his rank for cowardice. Within moments of stepping onto the battlefield, Cage is killed by a Mimic, but then suddenly wakes up on the morning of the day he died.

Cage is stuck in a time loop, and is forced to re-experience the same day, and his death, over and over again. Desperate to escape this horrible fate, he tracks down Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) who just might be the only person who can help him break free from the loop and also defeats the Mimics for good.

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ is the complete blockbuster package

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

I’ve always enjoyed any sort of fiction that involves a time loop, so it’s no wonder that “Edge of Tomorrow”’s core premise instantly hooked me. However, merely a good concept means nothing if it’s not executed well, and in this case, “Edge of Tomorrow” absolutely nails just about everything it attempts to pull off. Director Doug Liman crafted a well-oiled sci-fi flick and the best entry in his filmography to date.

I’m particularly fond of its first half which sees Cage attempting to get his head around the strange situation he’s found himself in, and seeing how the loop plays out a little differently each time is enjoyable. But when things kick into gear, “Edge of Tomorrow” starts to really raise the stakes, and some of the later action sequences are edge-of-your-seat good.

Cruise and Blunt also prove to be the perfect leading pair for a movie like this. Cruise’s action chops are well established — the actor is arguably the last true movie star left — but Blunt manages to keep up with him, and in Rita Vrataski, has a role that really lets her shine. The duo also have solid chemistry with plenty of sarcastic banter and just the right amount of romantic tense.

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Edge of Tomorrow” also manages to circle back on itself with a finale that feels both well-earned and logically consistent. This isn’t always the case with time loop fiction. Much as I enjoy movies, shows and video games that involve repeating days many of them struggle to come to a satisfying conclusion, and I have to give a lot of props to “Edge of Tomorrow” for ending so strongly (and for its fantastic choice of credits song).

I’m certainly not alone in thinking that “Edge of Tomorrow” is one of the best sci-fi action movies of the last several years. The movie currently holds an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes , and its audience score is similarly strong at 90%.

In a 2022 review, Jake Cole of Slant Magazine said, “Doug Liman’s sci-fi action thriller remains one of the most enjoyable American blockbusters of the previous decade.” Kevin Maher of the Times of London labeled it “The smartest blockbuster of this summer season, or perhaps any summer season.”

David Edelstein of Vulture called it “‘Groundhog Day’ re-imagined as a sci-fi war game” which is an elevator pitch that should sell you on the movie almost instantly.

Stream ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ on Netflix right now

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

If you’re looking for a little mid-week excitement then you don’t want to skip “Edge of Tomorrow." Even more than a decade on from its release, I’ve struggled to find another movie with the same perfect mix of action thrills and mind-bending sci-fi storytelling. throw in the two extremely well-cast leads, and it’s a movie package that is pretty darn hard to beat.

Its arrival on Netflix is the perfect chance for even more people to watch it — it did moderately well at the box office back in the summer of 2014 but was no smash hit — and also gives people like me, who already know just how brilliant is a chance to wax lyrical about it. So, add it to the top of your watchlist, it deserves a high spot.

Already seen “Edge of Tomorrow," or just looking for even more Netflix recommendations? Here’s our roundup of everything arriving on Netflix in September 2024 to ensure you don’t miss any of the service’s new must-watch movies and TV shows.

Watch "Edge of Tomorrow" on Netflix right now