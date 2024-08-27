5 best thriller shows on Netflix you need to stream right now

There’s something exciting about a great thriller — the kind that keeps you glued to the screen, heart racing and mind spinning. Netflix, one of the best streaming services , has become a goldmine for adrenaline-pumping shows, but with so many options, it can be hard to know where to start.

From the hit show "You" (returning to the small screen with Season 5 this year) to award-winning stories like "Baby Reindeer," you probably won’t be leaving your couch for a long time. If you’re in the mood for a movie marathon, then you can also check out our guide on the best thriller movies on Netflix .

I’ve sifted through the countless options to bring you the five best thriller shows that you absolutely need to stream right now. Trust me, you won’t be able to stop at just one episode…

'Dark Winds'

Dark Winds Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

"Dark Winds" is a dark thriller that recently crashed the Netflix top 10 , and it deserves to be there considering it has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes .

The show is set in the 1970s and follows two Navajo police officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), as they investigate a series of mysterious crimes on the Navajo Nation in the American Southwest.

The story begins with a double murder and a brazen armored truck robbery, which seem to be unrelated but soon reveal a deeper, more complex conspiracy that taps into both the supernatural elements of Navajo culture and the harsh realities of life on the reservation.

When Leaphorn and Chee dig deeper into the case, they are forced to confront not only external threats but also their own personal demons and the spiritual aspects of their heritage.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix

'Baby Reindeer'

Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Baby Reindeer" officially cracked Netflix's top 10 most popular shows list back in June due to its surge in popularity on the streamer. This thriller is adapted from the acclaimed stage play by Richard Gadd, and is a deeply personal and unsettling exploration of obsession and harassment, based on Gadd’s real-life experiences.

The story follows Donny (Gadd), a comedian who initially receives what seems like innocent attention from a woman named Martha (Jessica Gunning) after he offers her a free drink at the pub. However, this attention soon spirals into a relentless campaign of stalking and harassment that upends Donny’s life. It’s a tense and thought-provoking watch — confronting difficult questions about fear and obsession.

Watch on Netflix

'You'

YOU | Trailer #2 [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the most popular thriller shows ever is "You," and so I had to recommend it. This series follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager with a dark and obsessive side. The show begins with Joe’s seemingly normal life taking a sinister turn when he becomes infatuated with a woman named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Using social media and other tactics, Joe meticulously stalks and manipulates Beck to insert himself into her life.

Joe’s obsessive behavior becomes increasingly dangerous, leading to a series of manipulative and violent actions aimed at maintaining control over his relationships and eliminating any perceived threats to his perfect romance. There are four seasons to binge-watch right now, with "You" season 5 also coming out sometime this year.

Watch on Netflix

'Ripley'

Ripley | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Ripley" centers on Tom Ripley, a charismatic and cunning individual who is skilled at deception and manipulation. In this adaptation, Ripley is portrayed by Andrew Scott, known for his roles in "Fleabag" and "Pride."

The series follows Ripley as he navigates the high-society world of 1960s Europe. Initially hired to retrieve a wealthy man's son, Ripley’s mission quickly turns into a web of lies, deception and murder as he begins to manipulate and exploit those around him to secure his own desires and ambitions. The show does an excellent job at exploring themes of identity, moral ambiguity and the lengths one will go to for wealth and status. It’s a truly gripping and stylish thriller that you need to watch right now.

Watch on Netflix

'The Night Agent'

The Night Agent | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Want a lighter thriller that still offers the same amount of adrenaline? "The Night Agent" is the perfect watch. It follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI agent who works the night shift at the White House. His routine job involves monitoring a secret emergency hotline that is rarely used. However, his life suddenly goes in a very sinister direction when the hotline rings, leading him into a high-stakes conspiracy involving a Russian sleeper agent and a plot to assassinate the President.

When Peter goes deeper into the investigation, he discovers that corruption is responsible for everything, and it reaches the highest levels of government. "The Night Agent" season 2 has almost finished post-production, which means you could have even more to watch later this year.

Watch on Netflix

More from Tom's Guide