5 best thriller shows on Prime Video to stream right now

When it comes to exciting entertainment, few genres can match the intensity of a well-crafted thriller. We all know that thrillers are an emotional rollercoaster, but there’s just something satisfying about clicking "next episode" when you’re already so deep into the story. The unpredictability of these shows make the payoff at the end even more satisfying.

If you're looking for your next adrenaline rush, Prime Video, being one of the best streaming services, has a treasure trove of thrilling series that promise to deliver just that. Whether you're into post-apocalyptic dystopian thrillers or stories with a little mystery, there’s something for everyone in this list.

So, without further ado, here are the five best thriller shows on Prime Video that you should stream right now.

'The Devil’s Hour'

The Devil's Hour - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"The Devil's Hour" is a psychological thriller that follows Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a social worker and mother, who experiences strange and unsettling phenomena every night at exactly 3:33 AM, often referred to as the "devil's hour." This time is traditionally associated with supernatural occurrences and is central to the show's eerie atmosphere.

Lucy is plagued by disturbing visions and inexplicable events, including her young son Isaac's (Benjamin Chivers) odd, emotionless behavior. As she navigates these strange happenings, she becomes embroiled in a police investigation involving a series of brutal murders. The investigation leads her to meet a mysterious man named Gideon (Peter Capaldi), who seems to know more about her life than he should.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it on Prime Video

'Mr. Robot'

Mr. Robot - Launch Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

A critically acclaimed show that you’ve probably heard of is "Mr. Robot." The story centers around Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a brilliant but deeply troubled cybersecurity engineer and hacker. Elliot suffers from social anxiety, depression, and a dissociative disorder, which makes him an unreliable narrator. He works for a cybersecurity firm by day but spends his nights as a vigilante hacker.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elliot is recruited by a mysterious anarchist known as Mr. Robot, who leads a group of hacktivists called "fsociety." Their goal is to bring down the powerful corporation E Corp (referred to by Elliot as "Evil Corp"), which they believe is responsible for much of the world's problems, including the societal inequality and economic oppression that Elliot despises.

Throughout the show, Elliot's personal struggles and his complicated relationships with those around him. The show also delves deeply into the psychological aspects of Elliot's mind, blurring the lines between reality and delusion, and challenging your perception of what is true.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it on Prime Video

'From'

From Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

"From" is one of my favorite thriller shows ever as it uses the perfect amount of mystery and horror. It’s set in a nightmarish town that traps anyone who enters, preventing them from ever leaving.

The town is surrounded by a dense, dark forest filled with terrifying creatures that come out at night. These creatures appear to be human but are malevolent, and they prey on the town's inhabitants. The townspeople are forced to take extreme precautions to survive, such as boarding up their windows and staying indoors after dark. You’ll follow several characters, including Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), who leads the community and tries to maintain order amidst the chaos.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it on Prime Video

'The Fall'

The Fall | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Fall" takes us somewhere a little bit different — Northern Ireland. It follows Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson), as she investigates a series of murders targeting young professional women. The show centers on her pursuit of Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), a serial killer who leads a double life as a family man and grief counselor while secretly committing his crimes.

This show is known for its incredibly tense atmosphere, slow-burning narrative and psychological depth that really brings the characters to life. It also explores the nature of evil, the complexities of human behavior and the impact of violence on victims and those who investigate it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Watch on Prime Video

'Snowpiercer'

Snowpiercer: Season 1 Official Trailer | TNT - YouTube Watch On

Back in 2020, a reboot of the "Snowpiercer" mythology (most notably the movie) was adapted into a post-apocalyptic thriller show where Earth is frozen over due to a climate-change disaster. The last survivors live aboard the Snowpiercer, a massive train that perpetually travels around the globe. This train is sharply divided by class, with the wealthy at the front enjoying luxury, while the poor are confined to harsh conditions at the rear.

"Snowpiercer" centers on the rising tensions and class struggles aboard the train. As a revolution brews, former detective Layton Well (Daveed Diggs) from the tail section becomes a key figure in the rebellion, while Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) is a crucial character in maintaining the train’s operation. This show doesn’t waste much time delving into the action within the confined space of the train.

Note: You can watch the first two seasons on Prime Video and all four seasons on AMC Plus.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Watch on Prime Video