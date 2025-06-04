5 best shows like 'Dept. Q' to stream on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and more

Netflix's latest hit original is "Dept. Q," a project from "The Queen's Gambit" writer/director, Scott Frank.

This new series throws us in with a talented but difficult detective, DCI Carl Morck (Matthew Goode). Morck survives a shooting that claimed the life of another officer and left his partner partially paralyzed, and upon his return to work, he's tasked with tackling cold cases down in the basement in Department Q (hence the title).

The series debuted in late May and got off to a strong start. "Dept. Q" climbed straight into the Netflix top 10 upon its release, and it's earned solid praise from critics and fellow viewers.

Seeing as "Dept. Q" looks to be another win for Netflix, I'm sure there are more than a few binge-watchers who've already raced through all nine episodes. If that's you, and you're already looking for your next watch, here's a quick round-up of some of the best shows like "Dept. Q" and where you can stream them right now.

Best shows to stream after 'Dept. Q'

'Broadchurch'

Before his stint on "Doctor Who," writer Chris Chibnall brought us "Broadchurch," a gripping police drama starring two of the U.K.'s most recognizable actors (Olivia Colman and David Tennant).

The show began with the murder of an 11-year-old boy in the titular fictional coastal town. After the body of Danny Latimer is found on the beach, the small town is suddenly the focal point of media madness, and the series follows detectives Alec Hardy (Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Colman) as they try to get to the bottom of the boy's death.

It's a well-written and well-performed mystery series, one which should give "Dept. Q" fans another case to become immersed in.

Watch "Broadchurch" on Peacock or Tubi now

'Happy Valley'

Sally Wainwright's acclaimed British police procedural "Happy Valley" deserves a mention here; it is rightly lauded as one of the best shows in the genre.

The series introduces us to no-nonsense Catherine Cawood (phenomenally portrayed by Sarah Lancashire, whom you may know from "Julia"), an officer who has suffered her fair share of personal tragedy and is troubled by her connection to the despicable Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

Despite her troubles, she nonetheless continues to investigate cases in the small West Yorkshire town of Halifax. It's bleak but makes for incredibly characterful and utterly gripping viewing.

Watch "Happy Valley" on Philo or buy/rent on Prime Video

'Luther'

"Luther" is one of the first shows I leapt to when considering this list of "Dept. Q" follow-up watches — mainly because it's one of my all-time favorite British crime dramas.

Neil Cross's detective thriller throws us in with DCI John Luther, a member of the Serious Crime (later Serious and Serial) Unit. He's dedicated to the job, but is prone to crossing the line as he strives to juggle his personal and professional lives as he tackles some of the darkest crimes in London.

You have another compelling lead to follow in Idris Elba, some thrilling on-the-job action, and some seriously compelling (and frequently rather grim) cases to see solved; what more could you want?

Watch "Luther" on Hulu now

'Slow Horses'

Apple TV Plus gem "Slow Horses" might be the most obvious choice on this list. "Dept. Q" hinges, after all, on the sarcastic DCI Morck and the team he assembles, and "Slow Horses" throws us in with an entire ensemble of similarly abrasive rejects from the British Intelligence service.

Swapping Edinburgh for London (and beyond), "Slow Horses" throws us in with River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), and the rest of the Slough Horse crew.

Ostensibly, their base is little more than a holding pen for the failed operatives, but in their own special way, the team manages to get tangled up in cases with major implications for the safety of Britain. It's funny, it's thrilling, and it comes highly recommended by both me and countless critics and fans.

Watch "Slow Horses" on Apple TV Plus now

'The Sinner'

If you're looking for another crime series to get stuck into but don't want to leave Netflix, then the mystery anthology series "The Sinner" is a solid suggestion.

Originally developed for USA Network by Derek Simonds and based on a novel by German author Petra Hammesfahr, "The Sinner" sees Bill Pullman stepping into frame as Detective Harry Ambrose

Across the show's four seasons, this grizzled detective strives to get to the bottom of a number of intriguing cases, beginning with that of Cora (Jessica Biel), a young woman who suddenly turns killer. It's a "whydunnit" and a moody, dark and compelling one at that.

Watch "The Sinner" on Netflix now